5 defensive players to watch in Jags’ preseason opener vs. Browns

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take the field against the Cleveland Browns for their first preseason game Saturday, and the anticipation is very high despite it not truly counting towards the team’s record. The reason for that is because a new regime is in place, and many changes were made earlier in the year.

Upon naming his staff, new Jags coach Urban Meyer brought in a new defensive coordinator in Joe Cullen, who fans knew from the Jack Del Rio era. They also added several defensive pieces in the draft and free agency to bolster a unit that was one of the worst in 2020, and simply put, Saturday’s game will give many fans a small preview of the unit’s direction.

Here are five players who we will have our eyes on in the process, as the defense begins its improvement journey:

EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson

Aug 17, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) looks on as linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (45) performs drills during training camp at Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

One of the Jags' first-round selections from last season, K'Lavon Chaisson, has often been mentioned in camp. In the early stages, onlookers felt he struggled in reps against rookie left tackle Walker Little (for the most part) and defensive coordinator Joe Cullen even said he wanted more out of him. But since that moment, Chaisson, who already had occasional flashes, started to improve day-by-day and had a strong week leading into this point. Chaisson has taken advantage of the few days that Josh Allen (personal) missed during the last week. In fact, most would say he was one of the biggest standouts during the Jags' scrimmage, making it into the backfield multiple times. He also showed off his ability to cover on a rep against tight end Tim Tebow. Chaisson is listed as a starting outside linebacker on the unofficial depth chart alongside Allen. That said, he can really help himself by making some plays Saturday against the Browns as it's unknown what the Jags have behind Allen.

EDGE Jordan Smith

May 15, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Jordan Smith (92) runs a drill during rookie mini camp at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

With many curious about the Jags' depth on the edge after Allen and Chaisson, many eyes should be on rookie Jordan Smith, too. At 6-foot-6, 255 pounds, Smith has a frame that impressed onlookers in training camp, but he's a bit of a project. That said, the preseason (and practice, of course) are the perfect situations for him to start his development. Like all of the players selected by the Jags in April's draft, Smith is listed in a slot where he's going to have to earn play-time in the regular season when it comes to the unofficial depth chart. In fact, he's behind both Chaisson and veteran linebacker Lerentee McCray, who is more of a special teamer, in the pecking order right now. With the starters unlikely to see reps past the first quarter, Smith will earn plenty of opportunities to show off his abilities these next three weeks. In Week 1's game, though, he'll possibly see reps against fellow rookie James Hudson III and fellow UAB alum Chris Hubbard (48 career starts), both of whom should be quality first opponents.

CB CJ henderson

Jaguars CB (23) CJ Henderson during drills at Tuesday's minicamp session, The Jacksonville Jaguars held their Tuesday morning session of the team's mandatory minicamp at the practice fields outside TIAA Bank Field, June 15, 2021. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]





As Charlie Strong said this week, the preseason will be an important process for 2020 first-round pick CJ Henderson, who missed over a week of camp due to being on Reserve/COVID-19. This will also be his first action since having labrum surgery after the 2020 season. Henderson has gradually started to get back in the groove of things, though, and he saw a good amount of reps this week in practice. On Thursday, Meyer said Henderson looked good this week, stacking two solid performances together. "He's doing good," Meyer said. "He's been fighting. He's had two really good days, so I'm counting on a third great day." If Henderson plays to his potential and is focused, he should end up starting in the regular season. If he doesn't, then maybe the trade rumors surrounding his name will gain more traction.

Safety Andre Cisco

Jul 30, 2021; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (38) participates in training camp at Dream Finders Homes practice field Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Andre Cisco is one of the Jags' draft selections who many fans were excited about this offseason. The reason for that is because he should've been selected higher than where the Jags got him (pick No. 65), but an ACL tear in 2020 factored into his draft stock. Cisco is now 100% and has impressed in camp, especially in 1-on-1s. Most knew he was a ballhawk at Syracuse as he garnered 12 picks as a collegiate player, but he's shown a physical side to his game in Jags camp. At times, this showed up in his collegiate tapes, but for some reason, it went under the radar. Cisco has seemingly impressed the coaches, too, as they've let him see a few snaps with the first team. They've also done the same for Jarrod Wilson and Josh Jones, so it appears they are waiting on someone to separate themselves in the preseason and Cisco can do that.

LB Damien Wilson

Jul 28, 2021; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Damien Wilson (54) participates in training camp at Dream Finders Homes practice field Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Damien Wilson has been a popular topic this week as he's impressed the staff and is set to start for the team in the regular season as an interior linebacker. As a result the Jags parted ways with Joe Schobert this week, who started all 16 games for them last season. With Wilson set to replace a defensive leader, a lot of eyes will be on him. However, it's a challenge he is more than equipped to handle after coming from a Kansas City Chiefs team that won Super Bowl LIV. https://twitter.com/lauriefitzptrck/status/1426266887026008071?s=21 Wilson brings the type of downhill mentality the Jags want in their defense, which is where he separated himself from Schobert. While it may not be but for a series or two, fans will likely get to witness his impact early as the Browns were ranked No. 1 on Pro Football Focus' list of top backfields.

