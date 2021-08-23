5 defensive players to watch in Jags’ preseason game vs. Saints

Week 2 of the NFL preseason is about to come to an end, but not before the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints take the field for a Monday night battle at Caesars Superdome. Both teams will not only be looking for their first preseason wins in the process, but looking to garner some momentum as regular season football is weeks away.

In their first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, the Jags’ defense had both some positive and negative takeaways. The most notable one was their stoutness against the run, but at the same time, they struggled mightily against the screen game. The hope is that they will be able to clean that up against the Saints, who are a team with notable threats in the backfield.

From an individual standpoint there are also a variety of players Jags fans will be tuning in to see tonight as the unit has some gelling to do. Here are five players we think will be worth watching as the Jags will once again be taking a national stage this week.

DL/EDGE Dawuane Smoot

Sep 13, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (94) walks on the bench during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Dawuane Smoot was one of the players who impressed against the Browns (had two pressures that I counted) and he registered a Pro Football Focus grade of 79.9. That's not surprising as he's had an under-the-radar camp and is a versatile fit for the team's new scheme. Heading forward, fans will be looking forward to finding out who can be the third pass-rusher on defense aside from Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson, and Smoot has shown signs that it could be him. The competition could be much improved this week, though, as multiple starters from the Saints could see the field early. That might include starters on the offensive line like Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead, both of whom would give Smoot and the Jags' pass-rush some quality competition as the regular season closes in.

DT Malcom Brown

Jaguars DL (95) Roy Robertson-Harris grabs head coach Urban Meyer from behind as he talks with DT (98) Malcom Brown and DE (55) Lerentee McCray at the start of Tuesday's minicamp session. The Jacksonville Jaguars held their Tuesday morning session of the team's mandatory minicamp at the practice fields outside TIAA Bank Field, June 15, 2021. [Florida Times-Union]

Monday's game will mark Malcom Brown's first return to New Orleans since he was traded to the Jags this offseason. He'll enter the game with a ton of momentum after flashing in last Saturday's game against the Cleveland Browns and following that up with a good week of practice. As a player who is well aware of the Saints scheme and personnel, Brown could very well continue the dominance Jags fans have seen out of him so far. He would especially be a help against the run if the Saints utilize a heavy dose of Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, or any other rusher early.

DL Taven Bryan

Sep 13, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan (90) tries to get around Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson (56) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

With former first-rounder Taven Bryan being activated on Aug. 15 from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, he's set to see his first preseason action of the year on Monday. He missed every training camp session before that date, so simply put, he has to get it in gear fast to make the team. The players in front of Bryan on the unofficial depth chart are a group of players who've been standouts for the team like Brown, Roy Robertson-Harris, Adam Gotsis, and Dawuane Smoot. Others should make the roster, as well, like Jay Tufele and Doug Costin, who can make it difficult to squeeze Bryan onto the final roster. Luckily, Bryan still has a little time to impress with a standout performance Monday night. If he can catch the staff's attention, he'd then put himself in decent position heading into the last preseason game where he should get a lot of reps.

SS Andre Cisco

Jul 30, 2021; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (38) participates in training camp at Dream Finders Homes practice field Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Jags have a four-way competition going at the strong safety position, and many tend to agree that rookie Andre Cisco is the best of the bunch. He fell to the Jags in the third round of April's draft due to having an ACL tear last season, but he came into camp at 100% and has been a standout, especially in 1-on-1 drills. The others who Cisco is competing with (like Josh Jones and Jarrod Wilson) don't have the mix of coverage, tackling, and playmaking ability he does, and fans have witnessed this first-hand in the past. Most believe he had the best performance of the mix during the game against the Browns as he registered four total tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup. Simply put, if he can duplicate that, he should seal the deal and earn the role as the starter next to Jenkins.

CB Tyson Campbell

Jaguars cornerback #32, Tyson Campbell on the sidelines between drills during Saturday's Rookie Minicamp. The Jacksonville Jaguars held their Saturday 2021 Rookie Minicamp session at the practice fields outside TIAA Bank Field Saturday, May 15, 2021. [Florida Times-Union]

Another competition that needs to be solved is the one at nickelback. The team appears to be set on the outside as free-agent addition Shaquill Griffin has proven to be a wise investment (at least so far) and CJ Henderson has been lights out since he's been able to practice. As a result, Sidney Jones IV and rookie Tyson Campbell have been left to battle for the nickel spot as Tre Herndon is dealing with a knee injury at the moment. During the Jags' Week 1 preseason game, Campbell flashed but gave up a touchdown to Davion Davis as a result of not making the proper adjustment on the ball and receiver. According to News4Jax, he also didn't have the best practice on Tuesday as veteran Marvin Jones Jr. got the best of him on some reps. As a result of these recent struggles, it appears the Jags may be considering naming Jones their starter at nickelback as he has more experience. However, a good showing against New Orleans should be all Campbell needs to get back in the mix and surpass the veteran.

