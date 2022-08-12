5 defensive players to watch in the Chargers preseason opener vs. Rams

The Chargers roster will begin to take shape this Saturday when preseason play kicks off against the Rams.

Here are five players on the defensive side of the ball to keep an eye on.

DT Breiden Fehoko

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers made it a priority to improve the run defense with the additions of Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson, and rookie Otito Ogbonnia. However, despite how porous the team was in this department last season, Fehoko was still impactful in his limited opportunities.

Now, Fehoko hasn’t just been standing out at training camp as a run defender, but he has shown significant strides as a pass rusher, with polished hands and quickness to get by blockers. Will that show up against a decent backup Rams offensive line?

LB Damon Lloyd

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The linebacker group has been the thinnest up to this point, as Kenneth Murray, Drue Tranquill, Kyle Van Noy, and Nick Niemann have missed some time with their perspective injuries.

All the while, Lloyd is making the most of his reps. He has made positive plays as a run defender, pass rusher and in coverage since the start of camp.

Lloyd needs to keep up that high level of play if he wants to earn one of the final spots over Niemann, Amen Ogbongbemiga and Cole Christiansen.

S Mark Webb

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Webb was an early standout at camp, working with the first team defense as the money backer, a reserved role for Derwin James, and both traditional safety and star (nickel corner). However, he missed all of last week. Now back in action, he will look to pick up where he left off.

Webb has shown the intelligence to be in the right place, at the right time in coverage. But his speed isn’t anymore than average and his tackling is a work in progress. Can he make plays in the open field and show the ability to cover ground in the passing game?

CB Deane Leonard

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers have fierce competition in the back end of the cornerback room, and the team’s seventh-round pick has shown plenty in training camp to suggest he’s worthy of earning one of the spots.

Story continues

Leonard has made it challenging for receivers to separate due to his lower-body quickness/footwork to mirror in press-man and athleticism to stay in phase. Will he carry this momentum to slow down Rams receivers?

EDGE Jamal Davis

AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

Four edge rushers are locks to make the 53-man roster – Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Chris Rumph and Van Noy. However, Davis has made a strong case to the team to keep five on the 53-man roster.

Davis, the former CFL player, has looked explosive and powerful rushing off the edge, and his ability to set the edge in the run game has been lauded by the coaching staff.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire