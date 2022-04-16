5 defensive players Alabama fans need to watch during A-Day

Alabama’s annual A-Day game is set to kick off on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

There is plenty of talent both young and old to be excited about if you are a ‘Bama fan, and it will also be our first opportunity of the spring to see this year’s version of the Tide.

In his Thursday press conference leading up to A-Day, head coach Nick Saban said the format for the scrimmage would be the first-team offense against the first-team defense and the second-team offense against the second-team defense. With this format, fans will get to experience a more game-like scenario with good on good.

Leading up to the start of A-Day, I wanted to sit down and give fans a handful of players from each side of the ball that I believe could make an impact during the scrimmage. I want fans to keep in mind that these are players that fans have not seen make a tremendous impact yet for the Crimson Tide, but could on Saturday and during the 2022 season.

Yesterday we looked at the offensive players, today we will look at the defensive side of the ball.

5. Terrion Arnold | DB

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Terrion Arnold is a former five-star recruit who is entering his second season with the Tide. Although Alabama has a loaded secondary, Arnold is a player that has started to turn some heads this spring and could work his way in as a rotational player in the fall.

4. Chris Braswell | OLB

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

The entire world knows the names Will Anderson and Dallas Turner, but a name they might not know, at least not yet, is a fellow outside linebacker Chris Braswell. Braswell joined the Tide in the same class as Anderson and has slowly been developing into an impactful pass rusher of his own right.

Braswell has been a headline stealer this spring and could become a valuable third option as an edge pass rusher for the Tide this fall. Braswell could do some damage on Saturday during the A-Day as well.

3. Malachi Moore | DB

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Story continues

Now Malachi Moore is a name that most Alabama fans know but may have forgotten about. After a stellar freshman campaign, Moore battled injuries and playing time last season.

Moore is obviously a talented player who has experience. Let’s see if he is back to his old ways.

2. Jaheim Oatis | DL

Syndication: Hattiesburg American

Jaheim Oatis is a mammot of a defensive lineman and the true freshman early enrollee has already begun to turn heads in his first spring in Tuscaloosa.

Not only has Oatis put folks on notice with his impressive play this spring, but the young man is also going through an impressive weight loss journey where he has lost nearly 50 pounds already.

If Oatis can continue to play like he has been and also continue to drop some weight, he could become an impact player this fall for the Tide.

1. Deontae Lawson | LB

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Deontae Lawson is entering his second season with the Tide after redshirting during his freshman campaign. Lawson made a name for himself last season with the coaching staff, but he obviously wasn’t going to surpass Henry To’oTo’o or Christian Harris at inside linebacker. And while it isn’t likely he will pass either To’oTo’o or Jaylen Moody this season, Lawson will definitely see some playing time in a backup role.

Honorable Mention

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

Here are a few players who just barely missed the cut that I believe will also play a major role on Saturday.

Note: I wanted to put Eli Ricks on the list, but he has only participated on a full-time level for a handful of practices, so it is unclear how much he might play during A-Day.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1