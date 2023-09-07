These 5 defensive linemen are set to make an impact in Central Mass. football this season

The Central Mass. football season is getting closer, so the Telegram & Gazette is taking a look at some players to keep an eye on as the season goes on. Next up, defensive linemen:

Shrewsbury's Cooper Ackerman blocks Leominster's Daniel Thompson kick for an extra point during a game last season.

Cooper Ackerman

Shrewsbury, Senior

Ackerman returns for his fourth and final varsity season bigger, making him — much to the dismay of opposing offenses — well positioned to be better.

“He’s grown,” Shrewsbury coach John Aloisi said. “He’s worked really hard. Kids from junior to senior year grow quite a bit. They almost turn into men. So, yeah, he’s filled out even more than last year.

“We’re just excited. He has a lot of skills, and last year, he was really productive for us. We’re just hoping he takes another big step and (continues to) lead our defense.”

The 6-foot-4, 242-pound defensive end collected 86 tackles, 4½ sacks and 2 forced fumbles last season while being named to the T&G Super Team. He has the ability to set the edge, rush the passer and drop into coverage while playing with his hand down, as will be the case this season, or standing up, as was the case in the past.

“He’s big, long wingspan (6-9), runs well, strong,” Aloisi said. “I think that’s why he’s a Division 1 football player at the next level. He’s just a very good athlete.

“He can do a lot of things for us, and he’ll do a lot of things at UConn I’m sure, as well. But, like I said, just a physically gifted athlete.”

Ackerman, a two-year captain and three-star recruit, committed to the University of Connecticut in late May. He also received offers from the likes of Army, Boston College, Holy Cross, Navy, Rutgers, Penn and UMass.

A rotational tight end on offense, Ackerman caught 14 passes for 203 yards (14.5 average) and two touchdowns.

The Colonials are also bolstered up front by the return of a pair of D1 college prospects in senior two-way tackle Evan Romano (6-3, 275) and junior center/defensive tackle Jarrett Ellis (6-2, 300) along with promising junior Darius Gibbons.

Ellis is also a captain along with senior Felix Pittorino and Jacob Barranco, who unfortunately is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Wachusett's Grayson Baker takes on Nashoba's Thomas Kuefler during a game last season.

Grayson Baker

Wachusett, Senior

Baker was a hot commodity among college recruiters following a breakout junior season and ultimately received 12 offers, many of them from Ivy League and Patriot League schools, including Holy Cross.

The four-year varsity player and National Honor Society member committed to the United States Military Academy — Go Army! — in April.

“He had a number of different opportunities and just decided he was going to West Point,” coach Mike Dubzinski said. “He called me and said, ‘I’m going to commit here. This is where I’m going. I love it here, and this is what I want to do.’

“I’m just really happy for him as a student and as a person who is willing to commit at 17 years old. … Just the leadership and all of the opportunities that going to West Point bring. So I’m really happy for him and his family. They’re wonderful people.”

But before that, the 6-foot-7, 252-pound Baker will be among those taking the lead for the Mountaineers, who have gone 8-3 and advanced to the Division 1 state tournament each of the past two seasons.

Baker combines power, size, determination, and continually improving technique — he’s made great strides as a pass rusher — to make impact plays on defense, where he started for the first time last season.

“I would say his athleticism, his work ethic, his — let’s use the term — coachability,” Dubzinski said when asked what stands out to him about his towering defensive end who also has been a member of the Mountaineers’ basketball and swim teams.

“He takes suggestions. He asks good questions. I’ve just watched him grow over the last two years, and he’s just made phenomenal growth not just on the field, but now in terms of leadership.”

Offensively, Baker is deployed as an off-the-line tight end. He’s sure-handed and coming off a campaign in which he made 27 receptions for 369 yards (13.7 average) and nine touchdowns.

Blackstone Valley Tech's Landry Fitzgerald has benefited from wrestling during the winter season.

Landry Fitzgerald

Valley Tech, Senior

Fitzgerald joined the Bellingham wrestling team, which co-ops with Valley Tech, as a sophomore, and his time on the mat has proven to be a boon to his play on the field.

Now 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds, Fitzgerald got stronger, leaner and quicker thanks to wrestling. It also led to improved hand placement, footwork and a better understanding of leverage.

“His force of his hand placement inside is better, his quickness off the ball has gotten better,” coach Anthony Landini said of this versatile, two-way lineman and three-year starter. “To come from a legitimate nose guard to where I could put him at defensive end says a lot.”

Fitzgerald didn’t put up gaudy stats (14 tackles) last season while helping the Beavers overcome an 0-3 start to advance to the Division 5 state quarterfinals before dropping a one-point decision to Cardinal Spellman and eventually finishing 6-4.

What he did do exceedingly well was to occupy space and multiple would-be blockers

“What we want him to do is really play the line of scrimmage and hold his gap,” Landini said. “He’s a guy I’m counting on to take on two (blockers) and keep those linebackers free. So he’s not going to get 10 tackles a game, but he’s going to be the guy who is quietly causing havoc.”

Offensively, Fitzgerald traditionally has been deployed as a guard. He has, however, gotten reps at tackle this summer.

“He’s a smart kid and a senior, so he knows what we do,” Landini said.

The Beavers have some experienced returnees and leaders up front. In addition to Fitzgerald, seniors Tyler Clare (defensive end) and Jack Simard (center) are captains, while senior tackle Tucker Genovese is also a returning starter.

Xavier Morales

South, Senior

There is an abundance of impactful defensive linemen in this part of the state, but Morales is, in the eyes of his coach, a singular talent.

“Xavier is very physically gifted,” Bob LaRose said. “I don’t know if there’s a player in Central Mass. who is as big and fast as he is. When he’s on his A game he’s unblockable. He’s just too big. His arms are long, he’s huge.”

And, opponents beware, Morales was on his A+ during the preseason, “just killing it” in practice and scrimmages, LaRose noted.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Morales, who sports a 3.2 grade point average, recorded 31 tackles and four sacks last season as the Colonels went 9-2 and advanced to the Division 4 state tournament. LaRose estimated he used his enormous wingspan — we’re talking close to 7 feet — to bat down upward of a dozen passes.

“He sets the edge, he pressures the quarterback,” LaRose said. “He’s a complete menace. He’s impossible to block unless you double team him.”

In an effort to create more playmaking opportunities for Morales and fully maximize their depth up front, the Colonels are switching from the 3-4 alignment they traditionally utilize to a 4-3.

“Getting him one-on-one on the edge, it’s going to be difficult for anyone to stop him,” LaRose said. “It really is. But it’s up to him to work hard.”

Senior tackle Chris Winfield is also a returning starter up front, while classmate Aidan Morrow will step into the lineup at end after seeing many snaps in a reserve role last fall. Senior George Rios, junior Julio Salinas and senior Jayden Pridgen, who previously played at Oakmont Regional before his family moved to Worcester this year, will all see playing time.

Joe Marino

Westborough, Senior

Marino has been a two-way starter since he was a sophomore and would likely have been a varsity contributor as a freshman if not for a school edict that restricted underclassmen to the junior varsity during the pandemic.

Now a senior captain, he continues to embody all the traits one wants in a leader looking to revitalize a storied program that is optimistic it is trending upward.

“He brings intensity, strength,” coach Joe Beveridge said. “He commands respect from his teammates, and his work ethic speaks for itself as well. The kids gravitate toward the leadership he brings, and they all kind of follow suit.”

The 6-foot-2, 255-pound Marino provides the Rangers with strength up the middle as a nose guard in a 3-4 defense and a tight end-turned-center on offense.

And while his primary goal on defense is to raise havoc inside and draw double teams, Marino has proven adept at shedding blockers and collapsing the pocket as his 52 tackles and two sacks last season attest.

“I think, obviously, Joe at the high school level is that type of player,” Beveridge said. “Joe is fighting through double teams and creating havoc behind the line of scrimmage, whether it’s in the run game or the pass game. I do think Joe is a special talent that we’re fortunate to have.”

Marino, who plans to major in criminal justice and has received interest from Football Bowl Subdivision to Division 3 schools, is joined up front by fellow seniors and two-way, three-year starting tackles Julian Cespedes and Will Zheng.

Senior Luke Hadley (TE/OLB) and junior Sam Wickline (WR/DB) also are captains for the Rangers.

