5 defensive lineman the Vikings can sign after James Lynch injury

The Minnesota Vikings got some unfortunate news on Thursday when NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that defensive lineman James Lynch suffered a torn ACL during Thursday’s practice.

The defensive line room has a lot of question marks. Two of the candidates to make the roster are fifth-round picks Esezi Otomewo and Jaquelin Roy and the rest are journeymen or undrafted free agents.

If the Vikings don’t believe in the depth they currently have sans Lynch, they could look to the free-agent market. Here are five players available the Vikings could target.

Shelby Harris

The talented defensive tackle was sent to Seattle as a part of the Russell Wilson trade. In his eight-year career, Harris has 24.5 sacks, 40.0 tackles for loss and 29 passes defended. He would give the Vikings a player who can play 3T and 5T on base downs while able to slide in at 0T as a pass rusher. He might be expensive, as his last contract was at $9 million AAV. This would be a move the Vikings would consider if they really don’t like their DL depth.

Michael Brockers

We have seen a theme of Kevin O’Connell bringing in players that were on the same Los Angeles Rams teams as he was. Johnny Mundt, Brandon Powell and Trishton Jackson are just a few of the many players who signed with the Vikings. Brockers has been in the league for 11 seasons and provides both a veteran presence with the ability to play across the line, mainly 5T. His production dropped off significantly last season with the Detroit Lions while only playing in six games. He could come at the price of the veteran minimum.

Akiem Hicks

This isn’t the same Akiem Hicks that dominated Garrett Bradbury over the years, but he can still make an impact in a rotational role. Last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Hicks played in 11 games and only registered 1.0 sacks and 2.0 tackles for loss. The move would likely cost more than the vet minimum, but he could still be a disruptor in a rotational role.

Matt Ioannidis

The former Carolina Panther and Washington Commander has been a really good player in his career. In his 86 games, Ioannidis has 53 starts with 25.5 sacks and 30 tackles for loss. Ioannidis also fits the Vikings youth movement, as he won’t turn 30 until after week 18. he isn’t the most explosive player, but Ioannidis is a quick penetrator who can make a difference in both the running and passing games.

Ndamukong Suh

Ndamukong Suh might be the player the Vikings have been connected to the most over the last few seasons that never signed. There were rumors about him last year but they never came to fruition. Suh instead signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. Suh isn’t what he once was, which is a common theme for the entirety of this list. He could be a nice rotational player, and potentially a starter at 5T.

