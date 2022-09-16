5 defensive keys for USC vs. Fresno State

The USC Trojans are hosting the Fresno State Bulldogs this weekend. We have already examined the history of this series, especially the recent games they have played against one another.

We also examined 10 Bulldogs players to watch, and the Trojans are going to have their hands full against a very good Fresno State team.

The Bulldogs came up just short against Oregon State last weekend, and USC is off to a hot 2-0 start.

With a high-flying matchup on tap, here are five defensive keys as USC hosts Fresno State in a late-night game at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Temperatures will be comfortable for this game, unlike the Rice opener. Expect a packed house for this one.

CONTAIN JAKE HAENER

Nov 13, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) runs the ball against the New Mexico Lobos in the third quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

This is the biggest key of them all. If the Trojans and new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch can’t find a way to limit or contain Jake Haener, this could easily turn into an offensive shootout.

STOP JORDAN MIMS

Sep 1, 2022; Fresno, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs running back Jordan Mims (7) catches a touchdown pass against the Cal Poly Mustangs in the third quarter at Valley Children’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Mims is one of the most underrated running backs in college football, and this will be a nice early test for the front portion of the Trojans defense.

LIMIT THE BIG PLAYS

Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Alex Grinch during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans have done well in limiting big plays this season. The good news is that the Fresno State offense has had a tough time coming up with big plays this season.

FORCE TURNOVERS (AGAIN)

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Latrell McCutchin (21) tackles Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elijah Higgins (6) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The Trojans are forcing turnovers left and right, which is a huge surprise for the defense this year. If they can force Fresno State to turn the ball over, things could get out of hand really quickly.

KEEP FRESNO STATE'S WIDE RECEIVERS IN CHECK ON THIRD DOWN

Sep 10, 2022; Fresno, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs wide receiver Josh Kelly (11) makes a catch in front of Oregon State Beavers defensive back Jaydon Grant (3) in the third quarter at Valley Children’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulldogs have an impressive corp of wide receivers. So, this is another tough test for the Trojans, and it comes at the perfect time with the Pac-12 slate about to kick into high gear.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire