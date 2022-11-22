5 defensive coordinator targets to pursue to replace Joe Woods

The Cleveland Browns are going to need a new defensive coordinator. This is not a question as Joe Woods will be fired at the season’s end. Not only is Woods’ defense historically bad against the run, but they are at the bottom of the barrel in the NFL in 2022 as well.

According to Football Outsiders, the Browns fall as the 31st overall defense as they are ahead of only the Las Vegas Raiders as a unit. They are, however, the worst unit against the run, as they fall 27th against the pass as well. They rank dead last in Expected Points Added per play as well.

Browns

As the Browns look for a new defensive coordinator this offseason, who are the top candidates?

Ejiro Evero, DC, Denver Broncos

Browns

Browns DC Target Ejiro Evero. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Currently the defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos, Ejiro Evero is at the top of the wish list to be the next guy in Cleveland. As head coach Nathaniel Hackett looks like a one-and-done in the Mile High City, a new head coach could very well hire his own staff.

Among the coaches the Broncos are rumored to take a liking to? Former NFC Champion Dan Quinn. If the Broncos hire a defensive-minded head coach, the likelihood of them retaining Evero is minimal.

Evero, however, is getting head coaching buzz as well. If he does not manage to become a head coach next year, the Browns should be hot in pursuit of Evero as he has the Broncos’ defense ranked fifth in total DVOA, fourth against the pass, and 18th against the run in 2022.

He will be at the top of every defensive needy team’s wishlist in the offseason.

Vic Fangio, Defensive Analyst, Philadelphia Eagles

Browns

Browns DC target Vic Fangio. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

After being fired as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, Fangio took an analyst job with the Philadelphia Eagles. This was a move made by the Eagles as their current defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was courted heavily for head coaching jobs an offseason ago.

Story continues

Stashing Fangio provides two things: Fangio still gets his buyout from the Broncos as he technically did not take another coaching gig, and protects the Eagles with a brilliant defensive mind in-house should Gannon depart for a head honcho job this offseason.

If the Eagles do not see Gannon leave for a head coaching job, however, Fangio is still in play. Fangio also brings head coaching experience, as will others on this list, so head coach Kevin Stefanski would not only have a shoulder to lean on but will not need to babysit as he currently has to do.

Ryan Walters, DC, University of Illinois

Browns

Browns should target Ryan Walters. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Why not throw a college defensive coordinator on the list? This offseason the Baltimore Ravens fired their seasoned defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, then reached down to one of the brightest minds at the college level to hire Mike McDonald away from the Michigan Wolverines.

Once again, one of the brightest defensive minds in college football can be found in Champaign, Illinois this season in Ryan Walters. Not only are the Fighting Illini about to churn out a handful of 2023 NFL Draft prospects, including defensive tackle Johnny Newton, but they are at the top of the rankings this season defensively.

In both Expected Points Added per play and per game, the Illini defense falls second in the nation behind only the Marshall Thundering Herd. Having this much success at a Power Five level, however, means more for Walters. His unit is ranked first against the pass in the entire country, falling at 17th against the run as well. This is incredibly impressive considering Illinois cannot recruit five-stars the way Ohio State and Michigan can.

As the Colorado Buffs, where Walters played his college football, look for a new head coach, however, they may turn to Walters. If Walters has NFL aspirations though, he could be high up on the call sheet for this Browns football team.

Brian Flores, Senior Defensive Assistant, Pittsburgh Steelers

Browns

Browns DC target Brian Flores. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Flores is going to get a great deal of buzz this offseason around the league. The former Miami Dolphins head coach is currently serving as a defensive assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he will get another coordinator job shortly (assuming owners have not blackballed him for his lawsuit).

Flores’ defenses in Miami, while usually below average against the run, fell in the top-10 over the back two years of his tenure. His first season can be ignored as they were coming out of a rebuild with a ton of rookies and draft capital.

Mike Zimmer, Defensive Analyst, Jackson State University

Browns

Browns DC target Mike Zimmer. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

At first glance, former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings and current analyst for Deion Sanders at Jackson State Mike Zimmer would appear to have the highest odds of being the next defensive coordinator in Cleveland. Stefanski worked for Zimmer and built a rapport, so on paper it makes sense.

However, any quote from a player coming from the Vikings tends to be unfavorable toward Zimmer. He found a great deal of success as the defensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals before being hired by the Vikings, but in a locker room that is in desperate need of something and someone to buy into, Zimmer might not be the guy for the job.

It does not help that his Minnesota defenses were putrid at stopping the run over the last three seasons of his reign.

[listicle id=81334]

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire