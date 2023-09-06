These 5 defensive backs are set to make an impact in Central Mass. football this season

As the Central Mass. football season approaches, the Telegram & Gazette will take a look at some players who should make an impact. Next up, defensive backs:

Isaac Colon

Senior, Tantasqua

As cerebral as they come on the gridiron, this senior stacks up stats on both sides of the ball, but perhaps his best asset is his ability to recognize formations and communicate that to his Tantasqua teammates.

“He is in complete control of the defense on Friday nights,” Tantasqua coach Nathaniel Orzech said. “(He) has the ability to get everyone lined up correctly and then when the ball is snapped flies around and makes plays.”

At 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, Colon collected 50 tackles last season as a junior. The senior defensive back and wide receiver will look to lead the Warriors to their first playoff appearance since 2019.

Wahconah Regional's Malakai Emerson and Jon Howard tackle West Boylston's Luke Foley.

Luke Foley

Senior, West Boylston

He may look like a bulking linebacker, but this two-way player moves like a shark in the water at defensive back for the defending Division 7 Super Bowl champions.

At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Foley controls the defense from his safety position just as much as he does the offense (when he plays quarterback) — while also providing a physical edge for the Lions.

“He’s a hard hitter, number one,” West Boylston head coach Mike Ross said. “He runs to the ball, he’s great in pass coverage. He’s just a good overall defensive back.”

A starter on defense since freshman year, Foley helped the Lions win a state title last season for the first time ever. West Boylston will need its senior captain to perform like he did last season if the Lions want to return to Gillette Stadium this year.

“He’s a great leader,” Ross said.

Senior, Shepherd Hill

He may not be the biggest player on the field, but this senior captain and strong safety is a dream to coach according to first-year Shepherd Hill head coach Steve Ide.

“He’s cut from a very old-school mold, he kind of only knows one gear and goes 100 mph no matter what we’re doing,” Ide said. “He’s a tough, tough kid. He wants to play all three phases, doesn’t want to come off the field — that’s just Josh.”

Harrison plays on offense at running back and serves as the Rams’ punter while also participating on the kickoff and return teams.

“He really doesn’t come off the field,” Ide said.

Harrison returns to Shepherd Hill after being named the CMHSFCA Division 3 Defensive MVP last year.

Narragansett's Corey Henderson breaks up a pass intended for Auburn receiver Tyler Kohler.

Corey Henderson

Senior, Narragansett

With one last rodeo set for Henderson at Narragansett, this senior captain is excited to finally get the chance to play safety this fall.

Henderson dabbled at outside linebacker, defensive end and cornerback for the Warriors over the last couple of years and has started at quarterback since his sophomore season. His size (6-foot-1, 170 pounds) and athletic ability allow Henderson to be versatile enough to play multiple defensive positions as Narragansett needed.

Henderson will replace three-year starter Cam Hoey (who graduated) at starting safety on defense this fall while also starting at QB.

“Corey has a nose for the football, whether in the air or on the ground, and he is excited for the chance to play safety this fall,” Narragansett coach Wesley Flis said.

Tavin Hirsh

Senior, Maynard

This Advanced Math and Science Academy senior is Mr. Do-It-All for Maynard co-op team.

Hirsh can suit up at defensive back and linebacker on defense, wide receiver and running back on offense, and also as kick returner on special teams.

“Tavin is a tremendous athlete, incredibly smart with the ability to line up at just about every position on the field,” Maynard coach Nick Pileeki said. “Defensively, we are constantly moving Tavin around (and) offensively we scheme to get the ball in his hands.”

Last year, Hirsh registered 65 tackles and two interceptions on defense to go along with 35 receptions and nine TDs on offense and two kick-of-returns for scores.

“Tavin is the definition of a playmaker,” Pileeki said.

St. John's Luke Lengel.

Luke Lengel

Senior, St. John's

As John Vassar takes over the St. John’s program this fall, the first-year head coach will rely heavily on this senior captain.

At 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, the cerebral Lengel will serve as the quarterback of the defense from the strong-safety position and in the X-formation on offense.

“And that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” Vassar said.

With long arms, Lengel can cover the field well and is not afraid to come down into the box and defend the run. “He’s got really great closing speed and he likes to get himself dirty,” Vassar said.

After seeing his team go 4-7 last season and miss the playoffs, Lengel hopes to leave St. John’s on a high.

“He was the first one to address the team and let them know how the seniors wanted to go out,” Vassar said.

— Contact Tommy Cassell at tcassell@telegram.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @tommycassell44.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Keep an eye on these 5 Central Mass. defensive backs primed for big seasons