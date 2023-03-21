5 defensive backs the Bucs should target in the 2023 Draft

The start of free agency took a toll on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ secondary. Their best bet to reload at defensive back is in the draft, where they have enjoyed no small amount of recent success.

A big reason for the Bucs’ defensive resurgence in recent years is general manager Jason Licht’s focus on drafting in the secondary since 2018 when the Bucs selected corner Carlton Davis and safety Jordan Whitehead in the second and fourth rounds. A year later, Licht took corners Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean and S Mike Edwards across the second and third rounds.

The selection of these five players correlates with significant improvement of the Bucs defense. In 2018, they were 32nd in the NFL in defensive DVOA. By 2020, they were fifth and have remained in the top half of the league since.

The Bucs re-signed Davis last season while losing Whitehead to the New York Jets. This offseason, they managed to lock up starting cornerback Jamel Dean, but have since lost safety Edwards and Murphy-Bunting.

The loss of Edwards and Murphy-Bunting leaves Tampa looking to replace 1244 defensive snaps and 171 special teams snaps. Edwards in particular is a major blow as he was effectively a starter at safety next to Antoine Winfield Jr.

In any case, the Bucs need multiple defensive backs, and it is likely that Jason Licht returns to the draft well to address their needs down the depth chart.

Here are five defensive backs the Bucs should target in this year’s draft:

Brian Branch

If the Bucs want to fill their other starting safety spot, the easiest move is to draft Alabama S Brian Branch. Though not the most traditional of safeties, Branch brings a versatility made for Todd Bowles’ defense.

While at Alabama, Branch moved all over the defensive backfield, playing the majority of his snaps in the slot. In coverage, he forced 19 stops in 2022, most among all safeties according to Pro Football Focus. He is also an asset in the run game, forcing 24 run stops, 10th among all safeties per PFF, and only missed 3.3% of his tackles, second among all safeties per PFF.

Drafting Branch to play in the slot would allow Antoine Winfield Jr. to return to playing deep safety where he is best suited. It would also preserve the fearsomeness of Tampa’s secondary and its status as the best unit on the defense.

Sydney Brown

The Bucs currently have significant resources tied up in their secondary, with Davis and Dean averaging a combined $28 million per year against the cap and Antoine Winfield Jr. poised for a big payday. If the Bucs want to devote fewer resources to replenish the secondary, they could do worse than Illinois safety Sydney Brown.

Brown is a high-end athlete, possessing top-end speed and explosiveness. These traits come in handy in coverage, where Pro Football Focus gave Brown the second-highest grade among all safeties last season.

Brown’s biggest weakness is his tackling, missing 16.5% of his attempts in 2022 per PFF. Playing with the likes of Dean and Winfield Jr., who are among the best tackling defensive backs in the league, would help develop Brown while compensating for his shortcomings.

Julius Brents

With Davis and Dean locked in as Tampa’s starting corners, the Bucs are unlikely to spend a first-round pick at cornerback. However, any good secondary has three to four starting-caliber corners. That makes a player like Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents a viable option for Tampa during Day 2 of the draft.

Brents is as explosive an athlete as there is in this cornerback class, finishing top-two in the vertical jump, broad jump and three-cone drill at this year’s NFL Combine. He also has some ball skills, recording four interceptions in 2022.

Brents is built in a similar mold as Davis and Dean—large and long. He does not quite have the slot corner background the Bucs are currently missing, but having three big, athletic corners would still be a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks.

Clark Phillips III

Utah corner Clark Phillips III has more of the slot corner profile the Bucs are currently missing. While he is not a great athlete, he is nonetheless a promising defensive back prospect.

A natural ball-hawk, Phillips recorded nine interceptions at Utah, including six in 2022. The Bucs only recorded 10 interceptions as a team in 2022, and only four are credited to players currently on the roster.

For what Phillips lacks in athleticism, he makes up for in instincts and ball skills. That is why he would be an sneaky pick for the Bucs in the second or third round.

Jakorian Bennett

Maryland corner Jakorian Bennett is a defensive back with a ton of upside, but his lack of production and raw skillset could make him a value pick in this year’s draft.

Bennett is just plain fast, recording a 4.3-second 40-yard dash at the combine. Though on the smaller end, his speed and explosiveness are easily NFL-caliber.

Entering the NFL relatively inexperienced, Bennett still has a lot of growing to do as a cornerback. Fortunately, the Bucs’ secondary is positioned to allow him to grow and meet his potential.

