The 5 decisions Kyle Shanahan made to keep his 49ers from Super Bowl LVI

From a play perspective, the NFC Championship game came down to two interceptions — the one that 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt dropped with 9:55 left in the fourth quarter, and the one that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw with 1:19 left in the game. The Rams managed a 20-17 win to advance to their second Super Bowl in four years, but this was nearly the 49ers’ time to make their second Super Bowl in three seasons.

The 49ers had a 17-7 lead as the fourth quarter began, and as the fourth quarter progressed, all kinds of things went wrong for head coach Kyle Shanahan’s team that were entirely avoidable.

We remember Shanahan leaning on a needlessly pass-heavy late game plan in Super Bowl LI as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator in the infamous 28-3 game against the Patriots, and there were moments Shanahan would like back from San Francisco’s 31-20 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. That said, the decisions Shanahan made in the fourth quarter kept his team out of Super Bowl LVI, and as great an offensive mind as he may be, there are legitimate questions to ask about his skills as a strategist.

The Tartt drop and the Garoppolo pick aside, here’s how Shanahan kept his own team out of the biggest game of the season.

The delay of game.

With 10:02 left in the game, the Rams challenged the call that fullback Kyle Juszczyk was down by contact, though it was clear and obvious that Juszczyk did not fumble. It may have been the worst challenge of the season, given the obvious nature of the play and the situation. Rams head coach Sean McVay lost the challenge as he should have, and with that, the 49ers had fourth-and-2 from the Los Angeles 45-yard line.

How did they respond? With a delay of game penalty.

You can crucify Shanahan all you want for punting to the Rams on the corresponding fourth-and-7 from the 50-yard line, but having a delay of game called on your team after you have all the time involved in an opposing coach’s challenge is simply inexcusable.

The punts.

Okay, let’s give Shanahan grief for that punt. But if you want to do that, you have to go back to 10:55 left in the third quarter, when Shanahan gave the call for Mitch Wishnowsky to punt from the Los Angeles 42-yard line. There was also the call, with 3:28 left in the first quarter, to punt from the Los Angeles 40-yard line on fourth-and-6.

By any analytical model, these decisions to punt were horrible. When you barf 5.3 win percentage points on those three decisions… well, that’s not great.

All three were errors, per our model. Combined WP fired into the sun: 5.3 percentage points. https://t.co/9xey7qGS7r — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) January 31, 2022

If you don’t have faith in your offense, just say so. Perhaps Shanahan did three different times.

Leaving Trey Lance on the bench.

The 49ers ran the ball a total of 20 times for 50 yards in this game against the Rams’ dominant fronts. That is no recipe for this team to win, because at that point, you have to put the ball in Jimmy Garoppolo’s hands more than is optimal. And that’s what happened. Garoppolo completed 16 of 30 passes for 232 yards, two touchdowns, and that backbreaking interception, which is about all you can expect.

From a quarterback perspective, the inexplicable decision in this game was the one that left rookie quarterback Trey Lance on the bench, as opposed to in the game as a run threat. I mean, it’s not like Lance has had success as a runner this season, especially in short-yardage situations, right?

I mean, except for this touchdown against the Packers in Week 3…

…or the seven carries for 41 yards against the Seahawks in Week 4… or the 16 carries for 89 yards against the Cardinals in Week 5… or the eight carries for 31 yards against the Texans in Week 17…

The 49ers played the Rams three times this season. Trey Lance never had a single rushing attempt in any of those games. I don’t like to go around claiming coaching malpractice, but let’s just say that this did not make a ton of sense.

The three-pass drive.

With 6:53 left in the game, Rams kicker Matt Gay booted a 40-yard field goal to tie the game at 17. How did the 49ers respond when they got the ball back?

A Jimmy Garoppolo incompletion to George Kittle.

ANOTHER delay of game penalty.

A Jimmy Garoppolo incompletion to Brandon Aiyuk.

A Jimmy Garoppolo incompletion to Travis Benjamin.

And then, a 41-yard punt from the San Francisco 20-yard line to the Los Angeles 39-yard line. The 49ers ate up a total of 17 clock seconds on that drive — from 6:49 to 6:32 — and gave their opponent optimal field position.

My first thought after watching that?

That drive was about as 28-3 as it gets. — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) January 31, 2022

Which was about what happened. The Rams milked the clock down to 1:49, when Gay kicked the 30-yard field goal that turned out to be the game-winner. If the 49ers had a bit more time left on their next drive, would Garoppolo have been as desperate to get rid of the ball on the play that turned into the interception with 1:19 left? We’ll never know, but it certainly didn’t help.

And speaking of time management…

Losing half a minute to the two-minute warning.

With 2:38 left in the game, Rams running back Sony Michel was tackled for a one-yard loss, putting the ball at the San Francisco 12-yard line.

And then, the clock just ran and ran and ran. The 49ers had all three of their timeouts left, the Rams weren’t done running plays before their final field goal attempt, and it was to their distinct advantage to let the clock to until the two-minute warning.

And Shanahan, with those three timeouts in his pocket, let the Rams do just that. Instead of giving his team more time when it mattered most, Shanahan, for whatever reason, gave his old buddy Sean McVay the biggest late Christmas present possible.

