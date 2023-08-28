5 days to kickoff: 5 most important staff members for Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes

With the countdown to kickoff now down to just five days, the Iowa Hawkeyes’ Week 1 game against Utah State is rapidly approaching. Training camp came and went. It is into game week prep.

The ones behind game week prep are often the position coaches spending hours in the film room and putting in the extra time to find intricacies among opponents that can give them the slightest edge.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are always among one of the best staffs in the Big Ten due to continuity and each group doing their job incredibly effectively. Kirk Ferentz is the head coach, but a lot of the game plan and decisions rely on his staff members.

We have looked into some of the Hawkeyes’ best traditions and some bold predictions so far. As we look into Week 1 and the season about to start, it is time to look at those staff members. Here are the five most important staff members for Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Honorable Mention: Tyler Barnes, Director of Recruiting

You can’t build a successful roster without an effective recruiting plan. Sure, coaches can recruit, but they have to manage their roster, make game plans, and do about 100 other things. A big program needs a strong recruiting foundation.

Iowa’s Tyler Barnes is that for Kirk Ferentz. The Hawkeyes dominate in-state recruiting and are becoming a bit of a destination for athletes in the transfer portal. Tyler Barnes has been with Iowa in this role since 2016 after previously graduating from there in the late 2000s. He knows Iowa, knows this university, and is a gigantic piece of Iowa’s roster construction puzzle.

No. 5: Abdul Hodge, Tight Ends / Fullbacks

Newer to the Iowa staff, Abdul Hodge did get to have time to continue to mold Sam LaPorta into an NFL tight end and got time with Luke Lachey as he matured.

Hodge’s tight ends room in 2023 sees a stacked group for Iowa with Lachey and Erick All looking to each make an impact in the passing game. Hodge has stepped into a dominant room and has every chance to stamp his mark early on.

No. 4: George Barnett, Offensive Line

George Barnett has been with the Hawkeyes since 2021 and is looking to turn things around on the offensive line. Last year saw Iowa have a down year running the ball.

With the need for an effective offensive line in 2023, Barnett is undoubtedly one of the most important staff members for Kirk Ferentz right now. It all starts up front and Barnett is responsible for that.

No. 3: Seth Wallace, Assistant DC / Linebackers Coach

Seth Wallace’s place on this list is two-fold. One is that he has built Iowa into a linebacker factory. Most recently, Iowa’s linebackers were led by Jack Campbell and Seth Benson. Since his arrival in 2016, Wallace has also helped develop Josey Jewell. He is Phil Parker’s right-hand man.

The other factor for Wallace is that his magic will be called upon once again in 2023. After losing Campbell and Benson, he welcomes in Jay Higgins and Nick Jackson to lead things as linebackers. The two have talent and Wallace has the ability to make them the next great duo for the Hawkeyes.

No. 2: LeVar Woods, Special Teams Coordinator

When you play the way Iowa wants to, special teams have to be automatic. LeVar Woods has done that for the Hawkeyes. Iowa rarely gives up return yards, makes a mistake in the field position game, and is unbelievably fundamental.

If and when Kirk Ferentz decides to step down, LeVar Woods is a name to watch that could be one of the favorites to emerge as the next face of the Iowa Hawkeyes’ coaching staff.

No. 1: Phil Parker, Defensive Coordinator

Was there ever any doubt about who the most important man on Kirk Ferentz’s staff is? Defensive coordinator Phil Parker is truly indispensable for this team. Parker has built Iowa into a pillar of what great defense looks like. Coming off a year allowing just 13.3 points per game in 2022, Parker is primed for another dominant season.

Somehow keeping Phil Parker at Iowa has been a bit of an act of magic, but one that Hawkeye fans can rejoice about. If Phil Parker ever wanted to leave, he would be on a shortlist of top candidates for any school in the country.

