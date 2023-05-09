5 Day 3 rookies who should be starters in 2023

It is fairly straightforward to project starters from the first few round of the 2023 NFL draft. But what we want to take a look at are the guys who went off the board on the third day and who we project will be in the starting lineup as rookies.

DB Kelee Ringo - Philadelphia Eagles

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

I’m not sure what position Kelee Ringo will play for the Eagles but their coaching staff is smart enough to find a role for a naturally gifted athlete like Ringo.

DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, Indianapolis Colts

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

He probably won’t see a lot of reps on the edge but at some point this year the Colts will want to have Adetomiwa Adebawore’s interior pass rush on the field as much as possible.

CB Clark Phillips III - Atlanta Falcons

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Clark Phillips III should immediately be plug-and-play at slot corner for Atlanta with his instincts and natural ball skills.

OG Chandler Zavala, Carolina Panthers

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no reason that Chandler Zavala fell this far with his tools. The Panthers are in need of help on the interior offensive line and getting a starter this late is a real bargain.

WR Tyler Scott - Chicago Bears

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Every young quarterback wants a guy who can tear the top off of a secondary with his speed and Tyler Scott has the speed to expand the entire Bears defense.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire