5 CPA football stars who must have big years for team's first TSSAA state title since 2020

Over the past five years there has been a Tennessee high school football certainty: CPA football has played in the Division II-AA state championship.

It would be hard to argue against that conclusion this season after CPA put up 41 points in the first half, enjoyed a running clock in the second and cruised to a 41-7 victory over BGA Thursday night in a DII-AA Middle Region game at Battle Ground Academy.

CPA (3-1, 2-0) has played in the past five TSSAA BlueCross Bowl title games in DII-AA, having won it all in 2020. If it captures the program's sixth championship in 2023, here are five players who will be key to securing another gold ball.

Braden Streeter

CPA's quarterback has been accurate in the past three weeks. Against the Wildcats (2-3, 0-2), he was 7-of-9 for 157 yards. Four of those seven completions were for touchdowns while playing only two quarters. He had a pair of 42-yard TD throws and capped it with a swing pass to sophomore Preston Patterson that went for a 38-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Streeter has thrown for over 560 yards this season and nearly equaled his season total in touchdowns with Thursday's performance. He now has nine TD passes. He should continue his hot streak against CPA's next three opponents in Goodpasture, Webb School - Bell Buckle and Antioch before facing two tough region showdowns against FRA and Davidson Academy to end the regular season.

Jackson Mathews

Mathews has been a stopper on the back end of CPA's defense and the recent Tennessee commit had three tackles, a pass defended and one gritty punt return early that helped set the tone.

Mathews caught the punt at his own 18 yard line late in the first quarter. He weaved around two BGA defenders, nearly being pulled down by the back of his collar, only to drag two others five yards while his facemask was being pulled to the side. It only amounted to 10 yards, but it was enough to draw an emotional response from his teammates. A few plays later, Streeter hit Ondre Evans for a 42-yard score and it was off to the races.

Leroy Harris III

Speaking of 42-yard touchdowns, Streeter found his biggest target on a deep slant route that Harris took to the end zone and a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound tight end is a weapon in the red zone, but he showed some skill at running away from defenders near midfield. Harris came into the game with 75 yards receiving and earned the trust of Streeter that will be needed in the coming weeks.

CPA quarterback Braden Streeter smiles on the sideline with his team comfortably up 41-7 late in the third quarter against BGA in a TSSAA Division II-AA Middle Region football game Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at Battle Ground Academy.

Joshua Mayernick

It's always nice to have options. CPA featured some of that depth late in the first half with Mayernick's 58-yard touchdown run. The senior running back is among the team's rushing leaders. He had 67 yards against BGA and has 210 for the season. That run game will be crucial late in the season against teams like FRA and Davidson Academy as the region title will likely come down to those final two weeks.

STAT LEADERS Nashville area high school football season statistic leaders entering Week 5

Crews Law

If there's anyone who can set the tone of a game, it's Law. The North Carolina commit plays fast and aggressive and that was on display midway through the second quarter when he scraped down the line of scrimmage and exploded into BGA's Jacob Coleman near the Wildcats' sideline. Law has five tackles through two quarters and helped the Lions control the line of scrimmage. He's also a huge reason why CPA's defense is giving up 16.2 points a game.

