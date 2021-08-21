5 Cowboys who should be watched closely in season’s dress rehearsal vs Texans

The Dallas Cowboys have finished their preparation for their in-state rivals, the Houston Texans in their dress rehearsal at AT&T Stadium. Traditionally, this is the game where the starters on both sides of the ball will get the most amount of playing time in the preseason.

However, it’s hihgly unlikely Cowboys fans will see the guy they most want to see, quarterback Dak Prescott. As even the starters who’ve played thus far in the preseason will be held back next week, that would mean no one will get their eyes on QB1 until the regular season opener. That doesn’t mean there won’t be players to pay attention to in the biggest exhibition game of the preseason. Here are five Cowboys to watch against the Texans.

Dorance Armstrong

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Dallas defense has been looking for another pass rusher to step up and Armstrong has taken the lead this summer. Armstrong was a bit of an afterthought heading into training camp, but he put everyone on notice with his performance against the Arizona Cardinals. With two sacks and a near interception, Armstrong had his best game since the Cowboys selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. He's reportedly followed that up with an impressive week of practice at The Star in Frisco. Armstrong only has 2.5 sacks in three seasons, but he just turned 24-years old and his best football might be ahead of him. Fans, and coaches, are keenly interested in whether he can follow it up with another solid performance.

Malik Hooker

Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

In the never-ending pursuit of finding safety help, the Cowboys signed Hooker just after camp began. The former first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts didn’t start practicing in team drills until this week and had a memorable first practice with a pick-six. The game against the Texans will be Hooker’s chance at making an impression on Cowboys fans who have high hopes for him. Hooker might not be lining up with the first-team defense, but he should get plenty of snaps as he works himself into shape after a torn Achilles injury robbed him of most of the 2020 season.

Story continues

Osa Odighizuwa

The Cowboys probably weren’t expecting the DT out of UCLA to be thrust into a major role this early, but Odighizuwa’s got a chance to win a starting job. The rookie has played so well that he’s worked his way up the depth chart, and coupled with Neville Gallimore’s elbow injury Odighizuwa will likely be lining up with the first-team defense on Saturday night. Eyes will be on Odighizuwa as he battles against better competition and makes his case to replace Gallimore as member of the starting defense.

Simi Fehoko

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

It remains to be seen how many receivers the Cowboys will keep on the 53-man roster, but Fehoko needs to make a stronger impression than he’s made in camp or in the preseason thus far. From the outside, it looks like Fehoko is the sixth WR (at best) on the depth chart, which doesn’t guarantee him a roster spot. Fehoko has some leeway as a fifth-round selection, but he could use a solid game to ease some fears he’s not yet ready and worth risking to get to the practice squad. Even with Amari Cooper likely to get some reps in this game, Fehoko should see ample playing time to prove he belongs.

Backup QBs

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Prescott is the starter, and all indications are that Garrett Gilbert is the backup, but the Cowboys need to see more from Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush. Combined. Quarterbacks behind Prescott have two NFL starts under their belt and the team probably cannot feel comfortable with just Gilbert. Considering Prescott’s return from his ankle injury and the sore throwing shoulder – which is now the larger concern – the team needs to find out what they have after their top two options at QB. Rush hasn’t done much in his second stint with the Cowboys, so he’ll need a good outing to keep his chances of staying. Meanwhile, DiNucci is the only QB on the team to lead a touchdown drive in two preseason games, but he hasn’t looked sharp with his odd sidearm delivery at times. The Cowboys desperately need to have someone step up and convince the organization to not look elsewhere for a backup quarterback.

1

1