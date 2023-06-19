5 Cowboys who should expect bigger roles, make bigger impact in 2023

The NFL is a young man’s league. Every season is an exercise in churning out the old and bringing in the new, and this holds especially true for the Cowboys. With an average age of 25.9 years old (snap-weighted age from Football Outsiders), Dallas was the eighth-youngest team in 2022.

In 2023, they add eight players through the draft and a handful of viable undrafted free agent rookies to the mix. In addition, the progression of the 2020 and 2021 draft classes indicate bigger roles are on the horizon for some of the Cowboys’ youngest players.

Young players are often cheaper and more durable than their veteran alternatives so it shouldn’t be surprising Dallas has long shown an affinity for youth.

If things play out as expected, there are number of players in store for bigger roles this coming season.

DaRon Bland, CB

It should be of no surprise Bland headlines the list. Leading the Cowboys in interceptions last season, the fifth-round pick out of Fresno State was arguably the steal of the 2022 draft class for Dallas.

Despite flashing in training camp, Bland faced a logjam of talent in front of him on the depth chart. But as injuries mounted, opportunities arose and by season’s end, Bland found himself a key member of the Cowboys secondary and early favorite for the nickel CB role in 2023.

Bland only took defensive snaps in one game over the first six weeks of the season but still managed to finish 2022 with a total 596 defensive snaps. If he can lock down the top nickel role in training camp, those numbers could nearly double.

Bland’s primary competition for CB3 is likely the veteran Jourdan Lewis. But since Lewis is still recovering from a severe lisfranc injury, the advantage is heavily in Bland’s favor.

Sam Williams, DE

Williams is another second-year player looking to take a leap in 2023. Williams wasn’t just the Cowboys’ second-round pick in 2022 but he was essentially handpicked from defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Williams’ pathway to a bigger role isn’t quite as paved as Bland’s. Williams is in a crowded field of EDGE rushers which features DeMarcus Lawrence, Dante Fowler Jr, Dorance Armstrong, Jr., and Micah Parsons.

Despite only playing 23.8 percent of the defensive snaps in 2022, the rookie pass rusher was surprisingly efficient and effective. According to PFF, Williams logged 22 pressures, four sacks and 15 total stops. He did it all primarily on raw ability and can easily expand on those numbers with more technique, more snaps and a better pass-rush plan.

While Armstrong is also a young ascending talent, Williams is under contract longer and possess the higher ceiling. He also performed better than Armstrong down the stretch in 2022.

He may not be able to double his snaps from last season but he should be able to come pretty close and maybe put up double-digit sack numbers in the process.

Israel Mukuamu, DB

Mukuamu was a man who just needed a chance. The 2021 sixth-round pick from South Carolina found himself buried on the safety depth chart. Playing behind Malik Hooker, Jayron Kearse and Donovan Wilson isn’t exactly a situation brimming with opportunities, after all.

But after injuries befell virtually the entire CB room and nearly every other option was exhausted, Quinn turned to his second-year safety to bail him out at nickel CB and the rest is history.

Mukuamu wasn’t flawless but he was promising. Playing 58 postseason snaps as a nickel CB, he held his own against some very talented opponents. The 6-foot-4 defensive back proved he could shadow TEs and slot WRs alike and even as a last-resort option, he was clearly more asset than liability.

In the end, Mukuamu would log 72 box snaps, 72 slots snaps, 9 boundary snaps, 45 free safety snaps, and a slew of special teams snaps (per PFF). He enters the 2023 season with the same crowd of high-end players ahead of him, but also with a proven track record of being a versatile and effective defensive back.

How many snaps Mukuamu gets in 2023 is likely linked directly to the health of the players above him on the depth chart. But with the ability to play so many different roles across the secondary, opportunities are sure to come.

Jabril Cox, LB

There’s nowhere to go but up. Since being dubbed the steal of the draft by many in 2021, Cox has had a fairly disappointing NFL career. The two-year veteran has only logged 45 defensive snaps over his career and any usage would represent positive usage.

But there’s reason to believe Cox could claim a top spot in the LB rotation.

He’s not only playing in a thin LB position group but he’s been flashing in minicamps. If Cox can finally put his knee injury behind him (suffered during his rookie season) and continue to show why he was once considered the best coverage LB in his draft class, he could be LB3 and play a significant role on defense in 2023.

Jake Ferguson, TE

No player stood to gain more from the departure of Dalton Schultz than Ferguson. Just in his second season, Ferguson looks to seize the TE1 job and with it, the opportunities that sent his predecessor to the Pro Bowl.

Ferguson came from a blocking background at Wisconsin so he easily slid into the Cowboys lineup as a rookie. Now in Year 2, he sets out to be the well-rounded prospect Dallas needs in a starter and will be battling 2023’s second-round pick, Luke Schoonmaker, every step of the way.

Like Ferguson, Schoonmaker comes from a blocking background in college so the position battle should be close. But a full season of experience and an offseason in the weight room gives Ferguson the inside track.

Ferguson may not be the TE1 all season but he’s sure to see a significant uptick in snaps and is the early favorite for TE1 when the regular season kicks off.

