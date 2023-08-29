5 cornerbacks the Vikings can sign after initial cuts

As the Minnesota Vikings began to cut their roster to 53 players, a gaping hole was left at the cornerback position.

As the clock struck 3 P.M. central time, the Vikings only had five cornerbacks on their roster: Byron Murphy Jr., Mekhi Blackmon, Akayleb Evans, Andrew Booth Jr., and NaJee Thompson.

Considering that Thompson has only played a handful of snaps at cornerback in college, the Vikings only have four out-and-out cornerbacks. While the Vikings could run into next season with that group, the injury history of Booth should bring concern to that front.

As a result, the Vikings are likely window-shopping the waiver wire and free agency to find another reliable option for the room. Here are x options that could help fill the position out for the start of the season.

What about Jay Ward?

Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Before discussing any out-of-house options, it’s important to note that a potential in-house option could temporarily solve the cornerback problem.

The Vikings kept six safeties on their initial 53-man roster, which was a surprise given the versatility of multiple players in the room. However, keeping six safeties could open up the possibility for rookie Jay Ward to move into a nickel cornerback spot for the start of the season.

Ward played safety and cornerback at LSU and shined closer to the line of scrimmage in his senior season. His aggressiveness and athleticism fit Brian Flores’ defense, and Ward can see the field quicker as a cornerback.

However, doing so could hinder the development of Ward. Letting him operate strictly as a safety might be better for him as a rookie, but it does limit his ability to see the field from day one.

Desmond King II

Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Desmond King II spent most of training camp running with the Houston Texans’s starter, but that didn’t matter when the team began their roster cuts. Instead, King was among the early cuts as the Texans tried to get down to 53 players.

Now a free agent, King can sign with any team, which could open the door for an opportunity with the Vikings.

King is almost strictly a slot cornerback on defense, but his upside as a returner could help the Vikings, who do not appear to have a concrete answer for punt return.

An All-Pro in 2018 with the Los Angeles Chargers, King has started 53 games in his career. Since joining the Texans in 2021, he has totaled five interceptions and 14 passes defended.

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Bradley Roby’s release was incredibly shocking after his success as the New Orleans Saints slot cornerback just last season.

Roby started in 10 games last season after the Saints decided to trade versatile defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles. This season, Roby looked prime to continue to have a defined role in the defense, but the Saints opted to go with younger options.

The Vikings don’t need a slot cornerback with Byron Murphy’s success in that spot, but signing Roby could open up a possibility for Murphy to track the opponent’s star wide receiver.

William Jackson III

William Jackson saw his season end early last year, playing in just four games before a bulging disk sidelined him. However, Jackson has stated that he’s “100 percent.”

The Vikings might have to bring him in for a visit and workout to ensure that he’s healthy, but if all the medicals check out, kicking the tires on someone like Jackson is a solid business strategy.

Jackson views himself as a man coverage cornerback but mostly played in a zone coverage-heavy scheme in Washington. That wouldn’t be the case with the Vikings, as Flores runs primarily man coverage.

Since entering the NFL in 2017, Jackson has started 64 games, hauling in five interceptions.

Darius Rush

Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

A draft crush by many during the last cycle, the Indianapolis Colts chose to release rookie cornerback Darius Rush, who they spent a fifth-round pick on in April.

Rush struggled in training camp and preseason, but his college tape showcased a raw but intriguing prospect. A two-year starter at cornerback, Rush checked every physical box but needed to improve his technique before becoming an every-down player.

The Vikings might need someone who can play immediately, but taking a chance on Rush’s ceiling is still intriguing. He’d likely start off as the team’s 5th cornerback, but could blossom into something in due time.

Darren Hall

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Daren Hall started nine games last season and played over half of the Atlanta Falcons’ defensive snaps. None of that mattered this year, though, as other players began to step up and overtake Hall on the depth chart.

Now, Hall finds himself on the waiver wire, where teams are free to claim the former fourth-round selection.

Hall’s experience will likely see him be claimed, and it’s possible the Vikings won’t land him because of their waiver-wire standing. However, placing a claim on a player like Hall makes a lot of sense.

Like Rush, Hall had some technique problems in college, but his ability to make plays on the ball was intriguing. He’s likely a better fit for a zone defense, but seeing if those ball skills could translate to Flores’ man defense is worth a shot.

The Real Forno Show

[lawrence-related id=82183,82088,82032,82128]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire