5 cornerbacks the Bears should be watching at NFL Scouting Combine

It is NFL Scouting Combine week, as the nation’s top prospects gather in Indianapolis to show off their physical capabilities on a national stage and meet with teams.

The Chicago Bears will be paying attention to just about every position group, as they need help all over the field. Specifically, though, their cornerback room needs to be addressed.

These five names should be circled by Bears fans as combine week continues.

Riley Moss, Iowa

Moss had a fantastic week in Mobile for the Senior Bowl. His size or length won’t blow anyone out of the water, but he had a nose for the ball at Iowa, snagging 11 interceptions over his career with the Hawkeyes. His name has been moving up draft boards, and a good showing at the Combine could see that continue

Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Witherspoon has gone from someone who would likely be a mid-late first round selection to a guy who could go in the top 10. We saw something similar happen with guys like Jaycee Horn and Sauce Gardner in previous drafts where guys just fall in love with them during the draft process, and both have paid off. Witherspoon is physical, can give you a lot in man coverage, and his ability to make splash plays is well documented. He is a prototypical defensive back in terms of his physicality, ball skills, and motor. He is a bit undersized in terms of weight, but he is a guy that has star potential. Bears fans should keep their eyes out for him this weekend, and going forward as a whole.

Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

At 6-foot-2, Gonzalez is a taller cornerback but is lean for his size at just 200 pounds. That said, he had a fantastic career at Colorado and Oregon. His athleticism stands out, and his height lets him match up with just about any receiver on the field. He’s likely a fit for a more zone-oriented defense, and he is a very instinctual player. If the Bears move down, especially if they do so multiple times and end up with more early picks, Gonzalez could hear his name called by Chicago.

Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

Kelly is another standout from Mobile. His instincts were very evident, as he spent the week reading the eyes of quarterbacks and jumping routes. He is tough to beat when lined up in man, and even if you do beat him, he’ll make you earn it. If he beats you at the line of scrimmage, he is staying attached to you. Kelly could be a mid-round target for the Bears if they choose to focus on the trenches early on in the draft.

Julius Brents, Kansas

Brents could end up being the biggest steal of any defensive back in this class. He had a fantastic 2022 season, finishing with four interceptions and four pass deflections. He is a big cornerback, standing at 6-foot-4, but he is incredibly twitchy and adjusts as well as anyone at his position in the class. He was my player of the week from the Senior Bowl. He was dominant in one-on-ones, and commanded attention from everyone in attendance. His size is his biggest advantage, and he uses that size to be physical and make plays on the ball. Bears fans would love watching him play on Sundays in the navy and orange.

