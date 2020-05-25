5 corner infield prospects Yankees could target in 2020 MLB Draft

Scott Thompson, SNY.tv | Twitter |

When you look at the Yankees' Top 30 prospects list, you won't find a single corner infield prospect on it.

Riddled with power arms on the mound, outfielders and middle infielders, the Yankees could certainly use this 2020 MLB Draft to secure a top corner infield prospect who could crack that list upon calling their name.

And it would make sense when you look at the current roster for the Yankees; Luke Voit is the presumptive starting first baseman with Mike Ford behind him. But neither player should be leaned on to produce on a consistent basis, though Voit has been solid since being traded from the Cardinals.

Then, at third base, Gio Urshela had a breakout season. But will that type of production last, or will be come back down to Earth in the seasons to come? Miguel Andujar is still on the team, and still an option at the hot corner. His defense, though, is extremely spotty which is why Urshela is keeping the position in the first place.

So the Yankees might want to use their first-round pick this year to bring in that corner infield prospect -- no matter at first or third -- who could make an impact down the road and solidify one position with their 28th overall selection.

Here are some candidates for the draft that is expected to start on June 10:

1) 3B Jordan Walker, Decatur (GA): 33rd ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline

Walker is considered the best prospect in this year's draft at the hot corner, and he's only 17 years old. But at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds already at such a young age with above-average power at the plate and a rocket for an arm, you can understand why that's the case.

He was a Duke commit, but the Blue Devils likely won't see him on their field next season. Some believe that if Walker does get any bigger, he could be pushed into a corner outfield spot. But if the Yankees draft him, they surely won't let him lose his quickness.

At such a young age, Walker is already showing potential of a great big leaguer. He needs some coaching, but his makeup and intangibles are already making scouts happy.

2) 1B Aaron Sabato, UNC: 41st ranked prospect

If the Yankees are looking to go first base, look no further than the top-rated prospect at the position coming out of a collegiate powerhouse in UNC.

Power is the name to Sabato's game, as he burst on the scene with the Tar Heels by smashing 18 homers to set a new freshman school record. He was also named the ACC's freshman of the year after hitting .343/.453/.696 with 25 doubles and 63 RBI over 64 games as well.

This season, Sabato was hitting .292/.478/.708 with seven homers in 19 games before the year was suspended. That raw power mixed with a solid swing is why some scouts believe Sabato could be a first-rounder. He has also made it a point to improve his defense, which will need to improve down the road.

3) SS Jordan Westburg, Mississippi State: 37th ranked prospect

Why's a shortstop in here? Switching positions once you hit the bigs isn't unheard of, and for this 6-foot-3, 191-pound standout from Mississippi State, that could be the case in his career.

Westburg played to the right of 2B Justin Foscue, who could also be a first-round Yanks target in this year's draft. They were a combo up the middle that was extremely reliable, and should both project well defensively in the pros.

Because of his size, a shift to third base could be in store for Westburg if he fills out a bit more. He needs some help at the plate, but he has some sneaky power from the right side. As the old saying goes, "Defense wins championships." Westburg has that going for him this year.

4) 1B Blaze Jordan, DeSoto Central (MS): 42nd ranked prospect

Jordan wowed MLB All-Stars with his monsterous homers at Progressive Field in Cleveland last year to win the High School Home Run Derby. One of his dingers actually hit the scoreboard out in left field.

But for Jordan, this was just another day displaying his brute strength at the dish. He's been in home run derbies since his youth, and 500-foot homers were being hit at the age of 13.

Will that translate to the bigs? Jordan's overall approach at the plate needs some refining, but when he makes contact, just duck if it's coming at you. He's extremely young at 17 years old, which is why a team might jump on him in the first-round despite his ranking. A third baseman in high school, Jordan's size and lack of quicknees makes for a great first base prospect that has tons of potential.

5) 3B Drew Bowser, Harvard-Westlake (CA): 64th ranked prospect

Bowser is a longshot to be taken this early, but it's still in the cards due to his young age and tremendous upside.

At 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, Bowser is only 18 years old with the body type that can certainly fill out more. He earned MVP honors back at the 2019 Perfect Game All-American Classic, and while he was a shortstop in high school, many see him bringing that range and game to third base in the pros.

At the plate, Bowser's size produces power, but it is said he struggles with hard throwing. Being a great learner, though, he is willing to do whatever it takes to get better. That's a great character trait that could result in a first-round choice.

