Which 5 Commanders stood out in the loss to the 49ers?

For about 30 minutes on Saturday, it felt like the Washington Commanders had a good chance of defeating the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately for Washington, things fell apart in the second half, and the 49ers rolled to a 37-20 win.

Washington’s defense allowed 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy to complete easy throws in the middle of the field, leading to two George Kittle touchdowns. Meanwhile, on offense, a pair of turnovers in the span of three plays from Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke led to his benching.

Yet, despite everything, Washington was still in the game late because the Commanders defense held the 49ers to a pair of field goals on the turnovers. Carson Wentz entered the game for Washington and quickly led them on a touchdown drive. However, the Commanders failed on the two-point conversion, effectively ending the competitive portion of the game.

Washington sits at 7-7-1 on the season but remains in control of its own destiny.

Which players stood out? Here are five players who stood out in Saturday’s loss to the 49ers.

WR Jahan Dotson

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) makes a catch against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (38).

The game didn’t begin well for rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson. Heinicke threw deep to Dotson, who allowed 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir to get behind him, but Dotson lost the underthrown ball in the sun, squandering a chance at an easy touchdown.

Dotson didn’t let that get him down. He would go on to catch six passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. If not for offsetting penalties, he would’ve had well over 100 yards, as one catch was taken away. Dotson is a star in the making and the Commanders should be thrilled with him.

WR Terry McLaurin

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates with wide receiver Cam Sims (89) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers.

Terry McLaurin got off to a slow start in the first half through no fault of his own. However, one drive in the third quarter proved McLaurin’s value. Heinicke found McLaurin for an incredible 51-yard catch in traffic to set up a first-and-goal. He scored a touchdown two plays later. McLaurin caught four passes for 77 yards and a touchdown. The Pro Bowler thrives every week, regardless of who plays quarterback.

RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Brian Robinson Jr. #8 of the Washington Commanders carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers.

A look at Brian Robinson’s stats, and you quickly see he averaged less than three yards per rushing attempt. Robinson rushed for 58 yards against the 49ers, most in the first half. Every time he touched the ball, San Francisco defenders were waiting. Yet, somehow, Robinson fell forward for positive yardage. Robinson had some good runs. The 49ers knew it was coming, but Robinson would still manage positive yards. This wasn’t Robinson’s best game, but he was going against the NFL’s top run defense and ran hard. Despite Scott Turner’s playcalling, Robinson had a positive performance against the 49ers. He kept them honest enough to open up things in the passing game.

DE Chase Young

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Chase Young didn’t record a sack. However, his return resulted in a few positive plays for Washington’s defense, despite a limited number of snaps. Young made two stops and knocked a ball down at the line of scrimmage. One of his stops resulted in no gain, while the other saw him chase down Christian McCaffrey from behind, holding him to four yards. It was a good day for Chase Young, and the Commanders are excited to see what Young can do in the final two games.

LB Jamin Davis

Jamin Davis #52 of the Washington Commanders on the field during the fourth quarter in the game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jamin Davis wasn’t perfect against the 49ers, but he finished with eight tackles, including one for loss. Davis gets better and better every week. He plays more comfortably each week. Davis has improved so much against the run this season. He is aggressive, trusts his instincts and is rarely out of position. Outside of one run, the Commanders were terrific against Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Shanahan’s running game.

The next step for Davis is to make game-changing plays.

