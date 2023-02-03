5 Commanders representing team at Pro Bowl Games

The Washington Commanders have five players representing the Commanders at this year’s NFL Pro Bowl Games.

The lifeless and lethargic football game, which for the last 25 years was an embarrassment to the league is no longer being played–Hallelujah!

So Tress Way, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Terry McLaurin and Jeremy Reaves will be involved in the various other activities which now make up the week for the players.

This year the activities include:

Flag Football Game

Epic Pro Bowl Dodge Ball

Lightning Round

Longest Drive

Precision Passing

Best Catch

Gridiron Gauntlet

Kick-Tac-Toe

Move the Chains

As for the Commanders players themselves?

Terry McLaurin– Lightning round and Flag Football

Jonathan Allen – Longest Drive and Move the Chains

Daron Payne – Longest Drive and Move the Chains

Tress Way – Longest Drive and Kick-Tac-Toe

Jeremy Reaves – Lightning Round and Flag Football

“I like the changes and you will see the competitive spirit of these guys,” said four-time Pro Bowler and former Washington Redskins linebacker London Fletcher to Julie Donaldson on Command Center 2-2-23. “You will see these guys compete at a high level, and that is what you really wanted to see. The actual tackle game (Pro Bowl) had gotten to the point it wasn’t even competitive. I am happy the NFL made the change.”

We are too, London. We are too.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire