5 Columbus Blue Jackets takeaways from the Traverse City Prospect Tournament

Blue Jackets coach Mike Babcock

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Another prospects tournament is history for the Blue Jackets, who again were the class of a four-team field at Centre Ice Arena.

They scored 17 goals in the first two games, victories against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, and even scored seven straight goals in the second period against the latter.

Adam Fantilli, Jordan Dumais and James Malatesta were dominant. David Jiricek and James Malatesta looked like guys who could challenge for NHL roster spots. Dmitri Voronkov got his first taste of North American hockey. Mike Babcock's privacy allegations became a cloud of uncertainty that hovered from Friday through Sunday.

Here are five takeaways from another Blue Jackets trip to Traverse City:

Decision on Mike Babcock looms over Columbus Blue Jackets

This was a strange trip for the Blue Jackets and their large traveling contingent in hockey operations. Babcock became a focal point in that group Friday when the NHL Players’ Association sent its top two executives plus its attorney to New York for a meeting with NHL brass.

The meeting was previously scheduled, but the NHLPA’s review of allegations that Babcock invaded players’ privacy during individual player meetings dominated the session. The NHLPA released a statement afterward stating only that what was learned during interviews with Blue Jackets players on Thursday was turned over to the league officials.

The NHL didn’t release a statement, Blue Jackets president of hockey operations John Davidson said the team was in “discussions” about the matter and that’s how things stayed through the team’s finale of the tournament Sunday.

Babcock, who watched the Jackets’ first game Thursday, left Traverse City and didn’t watch either game Saturday or Sunday.

That’s where things stood as the Blue Jackets wrapped up another successful prospect showcase. Their performance on the ice was quite a sidebar to one of the weirdest weeks in Blue Jackets history.

Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli during practice at the Ice Haus.

Columbus Blue Jackets rookie Adam Fantilli still looks like an NHL player

After wowing Blue Jackets fans at development camp in July, just days after being selected third in the NHL draft, Fantilli continued his impressive display in Traverse City.

He centered the top line, scored three goals — a hat trick during a 10-7 victory over the Detroit Red Wings — and added five assists for seven points in two games.

Fantilli also conducted postgame interviews like a seasoned NHL veteran, took time to sign autographs and probably helped senior citizens safely cross a busy road in his spare time.

Expectations couldn’t be higher going into his first NHL training camp, where Fantilli can cement himself as a lineup fixture with another great showing.

Forward Jordan Dumais skates during Blue Jackets development camp.

Jordan Dumais has made noticeable gains in speed, strength

Dumais had two specific areas he needed to boost coming out of last year’s Traverse City tournament and his first NHL camp. He needed to add speed and quite a bit more strength to overcome a perceived size disadvantage with a 5-foot-9 stature.

He has checked both of those boxes after working with a power skating coach and strength training during a long, productive offseason. Already possessing elite skill, Dumais’ gains make him an even bigger threat than he already was while notching 140 points (54 goals, 86 assists) with the Halifax Mooseheads last season.

“You don’t get 140 points — I don’t care what league you’re in — if you’re just a good shooter or passer,” Vogelhuber said. “He’s a playmaker and he’s a scorer. It’s like he knows he’s going to score going into it. His confidence is through the roof. Rounding out those details away from the puck on the defensive side, he’ll show a lof promise if he continues to do that.”

Defenseman Denton Mateychuk skates during Blue Jackets development camp.

Mateychuk was dominant from the blue line for Columbus Blue Jackets

Denton Mateychuk looks entirely different than he did a year ago. He wasn’t bad in this showcase last year, but it was his first one after being selected 12th overall in 2022 and Mateychuk didn’t really stand out.

That changed in the two games he played this year, which were both dominant performances. Aside from racking up a combined seven points on seven assists in those games, Mateychuk played with much higher confidence level that allowed him to control the action in all three zones. He routinely timed up his stick checks for maximum effectiveness in the defensive zone, took away time and space from onrushing opponents, made crisp passes and showed a high hockey IQ with his decision-making in all situations.

Mateychuk also looked more nimble walking the blue line with the puck, which is what he’d become known for doing for the Moosejaw Warriors in his draft year. Like Dumais, Mateychuk is only 19 and will have to play another year of junior hockey if he doesn’t make the Blue Jackets’ roster. All Mateychuk can do is present the front office with a hard decision about his best development plan and he’s off to a great start.

Blue Jackets prospect Dmitri Voronkov during practice at the Ice Haus.

Voronkov on similar learning track as Marchenko, Chinakhov

Voronkov played wing on the top line during the first two games and showed flashes of what he can bring to the NHL in literally a big way. He also looked a little overwhelmed at times, which was expected for a guy who played the past three years in the KHL.

Voronkov is 6-4 and at least 215 pounds. He’s physical around the net and along the walls. He’s also edgy, willing to mix it up and has unheralded skills offensively. What Voronkov doesn’t have is experience in North America, where the playing style is far more hectic than in the KHL and the rinks are smaller than most in Russia.

Adjusting to those differences can be frustrating for players who are just getting their first feel of it, but Voronko doesn’t have far to look to find examples of success. Kirill Marchenko did it last year and Yegor Chinakhov went through it in 2021, which means Voronkov has two friends to help him do the same.

It’s could take time to click, but the Blue Jackets know their patience now will likely net a huge payoff later with a huge human being.

