5 Colts to watch in Week 8 vs. Commanders

The Washington Commanders [3-4] are back on the road in Week 8 as they travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts [3-3-1]. Washington has won two games in a row, while the Colts, winners of two of their past three, made a quarterback change this week.

Out is veteran Matt Ryan, and in is second-year passer, Sam Ehlinger. A sixth-round pick in 2021, Ehlinger has really impressed the Colts, who believe he is ready for this opportunity.

The Commanders are also starting a backup quarterback. Former Indianapolis quarterback, Carson Wentz, fractured a finger on his throwing hand in a Week 6 win and is out 4-6 weeks. Taylor Heinicke started last week and led Washington to a 23-21 win over the Packers.

We’ve identified five Colts to watch for this weekend’s game against the Commanders.

QB Sam Ehlinger

Sam Ehlinger #4 of Indianapolis Colts. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Commanders are playing terrific defense right now but will face the unknown Sam Ehlinger on Sunday. Ehlinger is the polar opposite of Ryan. He can run, giving the Colts a different element to their offense that they’ve lacked. Considering Indy’s offensive line struggles, Ehlinger could be exactly what the Colts need.

Colts head coach Frank Reich has a lot of confidence in Ehlinger. These types of matchups always seem to go against the Commanders. The key for Washington is winning up front and making Ehlinger uncomfortable.

RB Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball past Tennessee Titans linebacker Dylan Cole (53) Syndication: The Tennessean

Jonathan Taylor is one of the best offensive players in the NFL. However, he hasn’t had a 100-yard game since a Sept. 11 win over the Houston Texans. The Commanders have fared well against the run. The Colts realize for Ehlinger to be successful, they need more from Taylor and the offensive line. Taylor is capable of dominating games, much like Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley can in different ways. You can bet Jack Del Rio’s plan will be to stop Taylor first and take your chances with Ehlinger.

WR Alec Pierce

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) celebrates his winning touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Pittman is Indianapolis’ top wide receiver. He’s good. However, you should keep an eye on rookie Alec Pierce. The Commanders liked Pierce in the pre-draft process, but when they selected Jahan Dotson in the first round, Pierce was off the table. At 6-foot-3, Pierce has excellent size to go along with great speed. The Colts hope moving to Ehlinger will be beneficial to Pierce’s ability to win deep.

DT DeForest Buckner

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles with the ball as DeForest Buckner #99 of the Indianapolis Colts. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Commanders have Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. The Colts have DeForest Buckner. Buckner is a dominant game-wrecker on the inside of Indy’s defensive line. He can shut down a running game and rush the passer. You can bet offensive line coach John Matsko is already concerned with how his group will block Buckner.

CB Stephon Gilmore

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Stephone Gilmore is a former NFL defensive MVP and still playing at a high level in his first year with the Colts. The 32-year-old Gilmore should see plenty of Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin, which will be one of the more intriguing matchups of the day.

