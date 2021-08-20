5 Colts to watch vs. Vikings in preseason Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts continue their run through the preseason by making a visit to U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday night for a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

The starters are expected to play a bit more during the second preseason game after getting the first week off. How much they are going to play remains to be seen.

Here are five Colts to watch during the second preseason game on Saturday:

QB Sam Ehlinger

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The rookie sixth-round pick will be getting the start for the Colts on Saturday after making his debut in the preseason against the Carolina Panthers. Ehlinger had a solid debut after a rough start to his outing due to an interception. Watching how much development he's made with the first team will be something to keep an eye out for.

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

This will be the first time the second-year wideout will see the field since the preseason started. He's been having an incredible camp thus far, looking like a player ready to make a jump in Year 2. Even if he doesn't blow away the stat line, it will be interesting to see how his game has evolved entering his second season.

DE Kwity Paye

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The rookie first-round pick is expected to make his debut after missing the opener due to an ankle sprain he suffered before the joint practices with the Panthers. Paye has been doing work against the Colts offensive tackles during camp so it will nice to see that burst coming off the edge for the first time ahead of the preseason.

Offensive Tackles

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Colts have a revolving door at left tackle until Eric Fisher returns. When that will be is currently unclear. But the Colts have been rotating Sam Tevi, Julién Davenport and Will Holden. If any one of them can get some separation in the competition, it would be welcome.

CB Rock Ya-Sin

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Ya-Sin will be working on the outside competing for the starting role opposite Xavier Rhodes. He's likely to see some reps against Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, which should be a good barometer to see where his development is entering a crucial Year 3.

