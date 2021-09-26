5 Colts to watch vs. Titans in Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) will be looking to avoid another loss when they travel south to Nashville, taking on the Tennessee Titans (1-1) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

The Week 3 divisional bout is a crucial one for both teams. The Colts can finally get in the win column while having an early advantage with tiebreakers while the Titans can take a commanding lead in the division as the first month of the concludes next week.

Here are five players to watch for the Colts in this Week 3 matchup:

QB Carson Wentz

This goes without saying. The quarterback has everyone's eyes every week. But it will be interesting to see just how limited Wentz and the Colts playbook will be as he plays through two sprained ankles. Barring a setback during the pre-game workouts, Wentz is expected to start on Sunday. With what will likely be limited mobility, Wentz still gives the Colts their best chance to win. It remains to be seen, though, how effective he can be through these injuries.

CB Xavier Rhodes

The 30-year-old cornerback will be making his 2021 debut for the Colts after missing the first two games of the season with a calf injury. Rhodes' presence has certainly been missed during those two weeks as the secondary for the Colts has been torched by opposing wide receivers. It gets no easier in Week 3 having to face A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, but the matchup could be tighter with Rhodes back in the mix.

DT Grover Stewart

This goes more for the entire front seven but as the run-stopping representative of that unit, Stewart makes the list here. Everyone in the stadium knows the Titans will look to establish the run with Derrick Henry. What the Colts can do about it is the question. It starts with Stewart on the interior by getting penetration and plugging holes. It won't be easy, but Stewart can be a major factor in this game.

LB Bobby Okereke

Piggy-backing off of Stewart, much will be on the shoulders of the third-year linebacker in Okereke. The Stanford product has had a slow start to the season in his first as the full-time MIKE starter. Okereke certainly has a responsibility to improve his play against the run, but his coverage will be put to the test Sunday, especially when it comes to diagnosing play action. Don't be surprised if Okereke is involved in several plays on the afternoon, for better or worse.

WR Zach Pascal

It was fun to see Michael Pittman Jr. have a breakout game in Week 2. That could continue against a suspect secondary, but Pascal will be the one to watch on Sunday. It's clear Pascal has a connection with Carson Wentz as he's been responsible for all three of the offense's touchdowns through two games. The Colts will need that to continue if they have any hopes of pulling off an upset on the road.

