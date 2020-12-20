5 Colts to watch vs. Texans in Week 15

The Indianapolis Colts (9-4) are back home at Lucas Oil Stadium to host the Houston Texans (4-9) for a crucial Week 15 matchup on Sunday.

Holding the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff race, the Colts are looking to make that final playoff push while the Texans are just waiting for January to get here. It’s a big game for Indy and the Texans are hoping to play spoiler.

Here are five Colts to watch in the Week 15 divisional bout:

P Rigoberto Sanchez

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

He's back. After getting a cancerous tumor removed just three weeks ago, the Colts punter is back on the field ready to make his return. In a surprisingly quick fashion, Sanchez is expected to play after practicing in full all week. It was the first time he got on the field since undergoing the procedure.

WR T.Y. Hilton

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

All eyes will be on the Ghost when he takes the field Sunday afternoon. The 31-year-old has been on fire in recent weeks, and one of those monster games came against the Texans in Week 13. Hilton has been sporting a healthy 22% target share while leading the receiving corps with 17 receptions, 277 yards and four touchdowns over the last three games.

RT Braden Smith

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

The Colts offensive line was absolutely dominant during the Week 14 win against the Raiders, bullying their opponent in both phases of the game. Smith gets another rematch with J.J. Watt, who failed to record a sack when lined up against the Colts right tackle. It will be another battle in the trenches between these two, and it will be a matchup that helps determine the outcome of the game.

DT DeForest Buckner

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Everyone will be watching Buckner regardless because he's simply so much fun to watch wrecking the interior. But a close eye should be kept on him if he plays as he nurses an ankle injury. It isn't clear how limited Buckner will be if he plays. It's typically not a good sign when a player suffers an injury late in the week and doesn't practice afterwards, but it isn't clear if it is serious enough to keep him out of the game.

DE Kemoko Turay

AP Photo/Jeff Bottari

Maybe it was because the Colts were leading a blowout. Maybe it was because he's improving in practice. But Turay saw 24% of the defensive snaps in Week 14, which was the highest mark of his season since returning from the PUP list. Turay hasn't flashed as much as we had hoped by now, and his role is something to be monitored on Sunday to see if it increases at all.

