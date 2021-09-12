5 Colts to watch vs. Seahawks in Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to snap a seven-game losing streak on opening week when the Seattle Seahawks come to visit Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Despite being home underdogs to begin the season, the Colts will be leaning on a new quarterback to lead the solid foundation of a roster that has been built up through many drafts.

As the Colts prepare to start the season on the right foot, here are five players to watch in the Week 1 opener on Sunday:

QB Carson Wentz

Making his debut in the horseshoe, Wentz is ready to go without an injury designation for Week 1. The 28-year-old didn't get any work during the preseason after undergoing foot surgery but was confirmed to be starting by Frank Reich on Friday. The Colts will go as far as Wentz will take them. He has spent the offseason cleaning up his mechanics and doing what he can to win back the trust of football fans. The new chapter starts here for Wentz, but it's still to be determined if that means new results.

OT Julién Davenport

Though veteran starter Eric Fisher is seemingly close to returning, the Colts will turn to Davenport to protect Wentz's blindside on Sunday. Davenport earned the starting role during the preseason, and now it's time to prove his worth. The Seahawks will throw plenty of exotic blitzes at the Colts in order to create miscommunication. How well Davenport handles those challenges will have an impact on how efficient the offense is.

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

With T.Y. Hilton out for at least the first three games of the season, this is the chance for Pittman Jr. to truly prove he can lead a wide receiver room and an offense as its top target in the passing game. Pittman Jr. had a strong showing in training camp, and it will be interesting to see how quickly he can develop a rapport with his new quarterback.

DE Kwity Paye

The first-round pick for the Colts has met every challenge so far and will be starting at right defensive end in Week 1. He gets a tough challenge to begin his career, lining up mostly across from Duane Brown, who is a stout veteran at left tackle. With all the athleticism in the world, Paye has been working on being a more technical pass rusher. This will be a sound barometer to see where that development is currently at.

CB Rock Ya-Sin

The Colts will be without cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who failed to practice at all this week due to a calf injury. This means they are likely turning to third-year cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to help cover D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. It will be the entire secondary working together to stop this duo within the zone-heavy scheme, but Ya-Sin can be an X-factor for the Colts with a strong game.

