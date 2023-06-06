5 Colts with something to prove in 2023

After a less-than-stellar 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts did a pretty decent overhaul during the 2023 offseason.

Some players were shipped out, some new faces were brought in and some players have to prove their worth with the team in 2023 and beyond.

Here are five players who need to show the organization that they are key pieces to the future of the Colts franchise:

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman Jr. was taken at the top of the second round in the 2020 NFL Draft and immediately was tasked with playing a role in the passing game.

After the Colts elected to not bring back longtime great T.Y. Hilton after the 2021 season, Pittman was undoubtedly viewed as the top receiving option for the Colts option.

How did 2022 go?

Depends on who you ask.

Pittman led the team with 99 receptions but failed to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards.

In fact, even though Pittman was one of 14 players to record over 87 receptions in the 2022 season, he was one of only two of those players to not eclipse 1,000 yards.

The other player? Chargers running back Austin Ekeler.

The lack of yardage per reception was definitely not just Pittman’s fault as the Colts passing attack was in shambles as they cycled through three different starting quarterbacks. However, Pittman did take a step back from his 2021 campaign and needs a bounce-back season.

With a potential contract extension on the horizon, it is up to Pittman to prove to the league and to the Colts that he is worthy of WR1 money.

Until then, Pittman will widely be criticized as a true number-one receiver in the NFL.

TE Mo Alie-Cox

Probably the player on this list who needs to prove the most.

Alie-Cox has been a stalwart in the Colts tight end room since 2018.

He’s served in many different roles in his tenure from the practice squad, key backup and starter.

The one thing that has always eluded him is consistency.

Last season, Cox had a golden opportunity to seize the No. 1 role from the two young guys on the roster, yet failed to capitalize.

With a new regime, more additions to the tight end room this offseason and the current contract, Alie-Cox’s seat is getting very warm.

Unlike past years, there is no guarantee that there will be a roster spot for the veteran pass catcher.

He must capitalize on every opportunity allotted to him this offseason and preseason or else he could be on the outside looking in.

DE Kwity Paye

After two years of injuries and inconsistency, this year is critical for Paye.

The Colts have been waiting and hoping to see Paye turn into the force they envisioned when they took him No. 21 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The defensive end room is crowded and the Colts desperately need production out of the group, something that has alluded them for years.

The Colts have shown in years past that they will continue to tweak each position until they are satisfied with it.

For Paye, the pressure is on to show that he is a part of the solution moving forward.

Paye has a chance in Year 2 of Gus Bradley’s scheme to eclipse the double-digit sack mark if he is able to stay on the field for the Colts in 2023.

CB Kenny Moore II

To put it bluntly, Kenny Moore was terrible in 2022 for the Colts.

Moore posted a career-worst year in Bradley’s first season as defensive coordinator.

After being brought in as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Moore failed to live up to his “lightning in a bottle” moniker that he had been known for in years past.

2022 was the first season that Moore failed to record a single interception during the season.

To top it off, Moore struggled with injuries that limited him to only 12 games in 2022.

“There was a point last year that I didn’t think I would be here,” Moore admitted this offseason.

Entering the last year of his contract, Moore must prove that he is still the player who was a model of consistency in the Indianapolis secondary from 2018-2021.

With fellow cornerback, Isaiah Rodgers, potentially set to miss extended time in 2023 as well as the departure of Stephon Gilmore this offseason, the need for a veteran voice in that young secondary room is all the more needed.

Moore has a tremendous opportunity to be that leader this season and show the Colts that he is still the “lightning in a bottle” player we’ve grown accustomed to seeing roaming in the slot.

S Julian Blackmon

Not too long ago, Blackmon was in the running for the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year award

Blackmon was electric that year for Indianapolis and looked to be an ascending player in that secondary moving forward.

What happened next?

Blackmon tore his Achilles in October of 2021 and was limited to only six games.

Blackmon returned in 2022 and played in 14 games while recording 50 tackles, two passes defensed and one interception.

Blackmon, entering a contract year, will be switching positions to strong safety a must have a strong season to prove that he belongs as the future at that position. With second-year player Nick Cross continuing to develop, Blackmon will have some competition and talent pushing him.

Blackmon will also have an opportunity to take on more of a leadership role with 2022 starter, Rodney McLeod departing in free agency.

It’s up to Blackmon to stay healthy, lean into this leadership role and continue to play a critical role in the safety room as the longest-tenured safety on the roster.

