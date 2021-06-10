5 Colts with something to prove in 2021

The Indianapolis Colts spent the offseason retooling the roster in hopes of staying competitive in the AFC. In order to do that, they are going to need some players to step up.

Every year on every team, there are players who have something to prove. Maybe they had a down year. Maybe they are looking to bounce back from injury. Perhaps, they are simply looking to continue an ascension through the ranks.

Here are five Colts with something to prove in 2021:

QB Carson Wentz

I mean, come on. Did you think anyone else would start off this list? Wentz isn't just the player with the most to prove on the Colts roster. He may be the players with the most to prove throughout the NFL. Once considered an MVP candidate for a season, Wentz suffered through a porous 2020 campaign. One might even say it was historically bad. But now he has a fresh start with a head coach that believes in him and an offense that can facilitate his play style. The Colts have a lot of optimism in Wentz as the next quarterback for years to come. However, he has to go out and prove it. They certainly won the spring as it appears Wentz is getting along with his teammates just fine while showing off some mobility to his game, but none of it really matters until the pads come on for the regular season. Chris Ballard likes to say that the team isn't just about one player, but Wentz is the one who holds the fate of the Colts in his hands for the 2021 season.

DE Kemoko Turay

The Colts made it clear they needed to add to the pass rush when they used their first two picks on edge rushers in the draft. The hope is that the new additions will mesh well with the group that's already there including Turay, who is entering a contract year. Despite the immense promise he showed in 2019, a fractured ankle claimed the majority of that season. He never got quite right during the 2020 season and had to have follow-up surgery this offseason. Now, he's rehabbing and should be ready for training camp. There's no denying the pressure that Turay is under to perform. The Colts need more consistency with their depth when it comes to the edge rushers, and Turay can provide that if he's able to stay healthy and get back to form. But the Rutgers product will be looking to prove that he deserves another contract with the Colts while hoping to stay healthy.

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Another pretty obvious one, Ya-Sin will be out to prove a lot to the Colts entering his third season. The former second-round pick has yet to establish himself as a starter on the boundary, which resulted in him giving snaps to T.J. Carrie during the second half of the 2020 season. There have certainly been flashes from Ya-Sin throughout his career. But the consistency hasn't been there, and it's led to major question marks as we approach training camp. It's to the point where there will be an open competition for a spot that most thought would be locked up by now. The 25-year-old has allowed a career passer rating of 103.3 on 119 targets during his first two years in the league. He’s allowed four touchdowns and 15.1 yards per reception, per Pro Football Focus. Year 3 will be a big one for Ya-Sin as the Colts have to figure out if he's part of the future of the secondary.

DE Ben Banogu

Though he isn't in a contract year, Banogu will be out to prove that he belongs on the roster. The upside is immense, and his skill set could work in the Colts defense. But there is no guarantee the former second-round pick is a lock to make the final cut. Is it likely that Banogu is there? Odds would point to yes. But he hasn't shown to be a vital part of the defensive plans for the Colts and saw even fewer snaps during his second season than he did in his rookie campaign. With the additions of Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo, Banogu has even more competition to secure his spot. Hopefully it clicks for the Year 3 edge rusher, but there are a lot of question marks as to where he fits on the depth chart.

WR Parris Campbell

This one all comes down to injuries. Once again, Campbell will be looking to stay healthy while making an impact with his game-changing speed. It's been a frustrating start to Campbell's career after going through a litany of injures. During his rookie campaign, Campbell suffered through four separate injuries, three of which required surgery. He appeared on track to have a big sophomore campaign but then suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2. Campbell has been fully cleared for offseason work and was a full participant in the spring workouts, but he has to prove he can stay healthy for a full season.

