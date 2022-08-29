5 Colts ranked in NFL’s top 100 players list for 2022

The Indianapolis Colts had five players ranked on the NFL’s top 100 player list for the 2022 season.

While there are certainly some questionable rankings and omissions throughout the list, Colts fans may find it difficult to argue with much of the rankings when it comes to players on their favorite team.

Maybe some players on the list should be ranked a little higher. Maybe some players omitted from the list should have snuck on there.

Here’s a look at the five Colts who were ranked on the NFL’s top 100 players list for 2022:

No. 5: RB Jonathan Taylor

Ranking a running back in the top five over players like Patrick Mahomes and Myles Garrett is a bold take. But Taylor’s 2021 campaign was truly historical, and he enters his third season looking to build on his elite resume.

No. 18: LB Shaquille Leonard

The Maniac cannot and will not be stopped. Even a nagging ankle injury couldn’t get in the way of his third All-Pro First Team selection. Leonard may be going by a different name now, but he’s still the same menace in the middle of the defense.

No. 28: G Quenton Nelson

Big Q continues to get the respect he deserves. While the guard position isn’t valued highly by many, Nelson is on a Hall of Fame trajectory for his career and has been the heart of the offensive line since he joined the roster as the No. 6 overall pick in 2018.

No. 66: DT DeForest Buckner

Buckner’s second consecutive appearance on the list saw him drop pretty heavily in the rankings. However, he was still an absolute force in the middle of the Colts defensive line and should be in for a bounce-back year in 2022.

No. 82: CB Kenny Moore II

Moore makes his first appearance on the list after also grabbing his first Pro Bowl nod during the 2021 season. He’s an essential part of the Colts defense and is arguably the best slot defender in the NFL.

