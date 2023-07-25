Here are 5 Colts position battles to watch in training camp

The Colts will open training camp Wednesday morning at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield. It'll be the first time Shane Steichen takes the field for real practices with his new team, and it'll also be the first such practice for rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.

The roster is in a partial transition with a new head coach but an incumbent general manager following a 4-12-1 season.

Here are five position battles to watch:

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will have to earn the starting job first by beating out Gardner Minshew.

Quarterback: Anthony Richardson vs. Gardner Minshew

This one will command more attention in Westfield than any of the others combined, and it's less of a position battle and more of an evolving timeline surrounding the most important piece to the franchise. Indianapolis drafted Anthony Richardson fourth overall this spring in hopes of ending the carousel that has them staring down a sixth Week 1 starting quarterback in six seasons. They drafted him because they believe he has a mix of traits and intangibles, whereas their past options since Andrew Luck have all had one or the other and thus weren't sustainable.

But mostly, they drafted Richardson, as general manager Chris Ballard said, "for what he can be." They love the size, speed and burst that made him the best athlete the position has ever seen at the scouting combine. They recognize that his 54.7% completion rate and 13 career starts are signs of youth and rawness as a passer. So at what point he actually becomes enough of the quarterback they envisioned to make him their starter is what everyone will be watching.

Gardner Minshew is a capable backup with 24 career starts and two years of work in Steichen's playbook. He and Richardson are expected to continue splitting first-team reps, as they did in the spring, and Richardson will need to catch up to Minshew's understanding of the plays, reads, checks and protections. Once he can do that, it seems the Colts are eager to get the train rolling to let him learn by playing. But they have to feel comfortable in his ability to run that offense for all 11 players first.

Isaiah McKenzie signed a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts to compete for their starting slot receiver position.

Slot receiver: Josh Downs vs. Isaiah McKenzie

With the need to grow Richardson's short-range accuracy and consistency, the player who commands the slot receiver role will have an especially key responsibility.

The Colts drafted Josh Downs in the third round out of North Carolina with hopes that he can be that early on. With 195 receptions for 2,464 yards and 19 touchdowns over the past two seasons, Downs was one of the most productive receivers in the draft but fell due to some questions about his 5-foot-9, 171-pound frame. Reggie Wayne loved his natural ability, and Downs showcased a sharp connection with Richardson in rookie minicamp before a knee injury cut his spring short.

Indianapolis also signed a free agent built in the same mold in the 5-8, 173-pound Isaiah McKenzie. The seventh-year pro is now the most experienced Colts receiver. McKenzie is blazing fast but has never quite turned it into production, maxing out at 42 catches for 423 yards last season with Josh Allen and the Bills.

Like with Richardson, the Colts drafted Downs with the plan on starting him eventually, but it's a question of when.

Indianapolis Colts guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection at Alabama last season but went undrafted due largely to a knee injury.

Right guard: Will Fries vs. Emil Ekiyor

The Colts changed out a head coach, an offensive scheme and a quarterback after last year's disaster but have so far elected to roll back their troublesome offensive line. They're banking on some improvements for players gaining experience and working under new line coach Tony Sparano Jr.

One player they need to take a tremendous step is Will Fries. A seventh-round pick out of Penn State in 2021, Fries started nine games at right guard last year and saw challenges gaining movement in the run game. His pass blocking was up-and-down, as he had 16 blown blocks but just one sack allowed, according to Sports Info Solutions. Pass blocking is likely the stronger area for him, so it helps that the Colts will have a quarterback-heavy run scheme to lighten the load in the ground game.

If Fries can't hold his own, Emil Ekiyor could push for his spot. The Cathedral graduate went undrafted this spring after he was an All-Southeastern Conference performer at Alabama, but he was dealing with a knee issue at the time. If the time off helped him recover, and if he can maintain a good physique, he could show the upside that enabled him to thrive in Nick Saban's program, which could be something to consider as the Colts look to avoid the right guard spot sinking their line for a second straight year.

Second-year undrafted cornerback Dallis Flowers will have a chance to compete for a starting job on the outside for the Indianapolis Colts this season.

The Colts weren't planning on having a battle for a starting cornerback spot, but then Isaiah Rodgers Sr. was suspended for the season for gambling. They drafted Kansas State's JuJu Brents in the second round to man one of these spots, and they'll have Kenny Moore II in the nickel again, but they suddenly need a starter on the outside in a passing league.

Unless they sign someone before the season starts, the battle will come primarily between undrafted second-year player Dallis Flowers and fifth-round South Carolina product Darius Rush. Undrafted cornerback Darrell Baker could factor in.

Flowers has good size at 6-1 and 196 pounds, and he showed some elite speed by leading all kick returners with a 31.1-yard average after he took the job from Rodgers Sr. last season. After playing at four small colleges, it's possible he was a diamond in the rough, though those stories are harder to find at a premium position like this. He'll battle with Rush, who brings elite athleticism and 6-2, 198-pound size but is raw after learning the position in college.

Kylen Granson showed improvement in his second season with the Indianapolis Colts but will need to take another leap to hold off competition at the tight end spot.

The Colts have a logjam at tight end.

The only certainty is that Jelani Woods will start, as last year's second-rounder flashed enough of his historic athleticism to create intrigue with Richardson in this offense. Woods is the most likely to play the Dallas Goedert role from Steichen's Eagles playbook, though he'll need to build up to that type of volume receiver.

Beyond that, a pecking order needs to take shape. Some will depend on how Steichen plans to deploy these other tight ends. Mo Alie-Cox signed a three-year extension last year to primarily become the blocking tight end, but Steichen tends to use his more as receivers. If that role remains, it could pit Alie-Cox against seventh-year pro Pharaoh Brown.

If Steichen likes to use the "F" or "move" tight end, we could see a battle between Kylen Granson and fifth-round Miami rookie Will Mallory. Granson showed improvement last year with a 31-catch, 302-yard season, but he still has yet to find the end zone, and Mallory presents similar athleticism as well as more blocking upside.

Drew Ogletree is something of a mix between the "Y" and "F" spots, having played tight end and wide receiver in college. He missed his rookie season with a torn ACL, but he was a bright spot in last year's camp and brings a physically mature body after spending six years in college. If he recovers and produces in camp, the Colts could make him a starter, and they could decide they don't need a blocking-specific type in the offense.

