5 Colts players with the most to gain at training camp

With training camp around the corner, the Indianapolis Colts can look forward to a clean slate from last season and a chance to improve.

Head coach Shane Steichen is leading the charge and fans can expect that, at minimum, a culture shift will happen.

With a culture shift comes a change in mindset and a push for growth for many players.

Here are five Colts players with the most to gain at training camp this year:

OG Emil Ekiyor Jr.

It’s not often that an undrafted free agent finds his way on the league’s radar, but former Alabama offensive guard Emil Ekiyor, Jr. has a prime opportunity to make waves. Ekiyor, surprisingly, went undrafted and was picked up by the Colts in April.

With a 6’3″ and 324-pound frame, Ekiyor isn’t the typical size for an offensive guard, but he fits general manager Chris Ballard’s standard with his athleticism and agility. Most importantly, his technique allows him to be a force, quickly taking down defensive linemen. The right guard position is currently up for grabs, but if Ekiyor has his say, he’ll be grabbing that spot in Week 1.

CB Julius Brents

TE Drew Ogeltree

Dating back to last year’s training camp, the rise of tight end Drew Ogletree has been something the Colts would love to have. He passionately made a statement early on, indicating that he had the chops to be at the top of the depth chart.

Sadly, Ogletree would go down with a season-ending ACL injury, dashing his hopes of a stellar rookie campaign. However, the time has come again for Ogletree to prove he belongs. If he can stay healthy, there is reason to believe that he and fellow teammate Jelani Woods could push for being the Colts’ top tight ends, churning out production the offense sorely needs.

QB Anthony Richardson

Regarding the Colts, the quarterback position has the most to gain, but those who play quarterback could stand to gain more. Taking Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson in the first round was a massive gamble for the franchise. Despite generational athleticism, Richard has started just 13 games, lacking the experience and polish that most quarterbacks drafted in the first round have.

However, his upside developmentally was incredibly intriguing to Ballard and his staff. More importantly, Richardson’s character was a big draw that likely helped him land in Indianapolis. He’ll need patience and grace as he adjusts to life in the NFL, but if he turns into the franchise’s cornerstone, it will all be worth it.

RB Evan Hull

