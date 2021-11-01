5 Colts who could be on the trading block

The Indianapolis Colts are turning around on a short week to host the New York Jets on Thursday night but they may be working the phones a bit as well with the NFL trade deadline arriving on Tuesday.

Even though the Colts aren’t typically ones to make a move at the deadline, it’s still wise to see which players may be available on the block. At 3-5 and with the chances of the playoffs dwindling, general manager Chris Ballard will have to decide which path he wants to take.

So before the deadline hits, here are five Colts who could be on the trading block:

RB Marlon Mack

Rob Carr/Getty Images

This one is obvious. We already know that Mack is available for trade after both sides agreed to mutually find him a new home. This is Jonathan Taylor’s backfield while Nyheim Hines has firmly entrenched himself as the change-of-pace back. The latter also just signed a three-year extension before the season.

Coming off a torn Achilles, Mack has looked promising with a limited workload. Some teams have already made some preliminary calls for the 25-year-old and given the many running back needy teams across the league, it wouldn’t be a shock if he’s moved before the deadline.

DE Ben Banogu

Leon Halip/Getty Images

It’s been a rough start to his career for Banogu. The high-upside second-round pick from 2019 hasn’t gotten much of a chance to prove himself even after a strong training camp this season. He was a healthy scratch on Sunday against the Titans and hasn’t played more than 13 snaps in a game this season. He’s extremely athletic but the development from the coaching staff hasn’t taken his game to the next level. With still a full year left on his rookie deal, the Colts might simply look to get anything they can for him.

DE Kemoko Turay

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

This is in a similar vein to Banogu. Turay hasn’t developed into the speed rusher the Colts had hoped for when they drafted him in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. He’s shown flashes of being a solid sub-package rusher, but it hasn’t amounted to much. With rookie Kwity Paye already holding a larger role through eight games and another rookie in Dayo Odeyingbo out-snapping Turay in his debut on Sunday, the 25-year-old could be on the block. He’ll be a free agent after this season and it’s unlikely he’s re-signed so it would make sense for the Colts to get something for him before simply letting him hit the market.

RG Mark Glowinski

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

This is unlikely to happen, but it wouldn’t be a shock. Glowinski has seemingly lost his starting job as the right guard with Chris Reed taking over. The Colts are likely to keep Glowinski for depth purposes but they also have second-year lineman Danny Pinter waiting in the wings. Glowinski is a solid run blocker with adequate pass protection. Given that he’s a free agent at the end of the season, he could be on the block for a competing team desperate for interior play.

CB Xavier Rhodes

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The Colts need cornerback help. But that shouldn’t stop them from trading away Rhodes if they get enough value for him. A competing team with a need for a boundary cornerback could come calling. Rhodes has been injured for a good bit of the season and hasn’t looked like a player that will return after the 2021 season. If the Colts can ship him off for a decent draft pick, it should be highly considered.

