5 Colts who could be traded before the deadline

The NFL’s trade deadline arrives Tuesday, and it will be pretty telling as to the direction the Indianapolis Colts go in.

At 3-4-1 and with a 1-3-1 record in the division, it’s unlikely the Colts will be making the playoff in 2022. Their switch to quarterback Sam Ehlinger signals that the team is prepared to shift their mindset to a small rebuild even if their hopes remain that the young quarterback can win them games.

The NFL’s trade deadline isn’t typically busy, but the Colts could wind up trading off some significant pieces if it means getting better draft capital to potentially move up for a quarterback in the 2023 draft.

The most likely outcome is that the Colts don’t make a move. Maybe they make one move. But this isn’t a fire sale situation and some of the bigger contracts may be more difficult to offload.

We also know that general manager Chris Ballard isn’t willing to make a deal unless they get the level of compensation they desire.

Regardless, here are five Colts who could be traded before Tuesday’s deadline:

RB Nyheim Hines

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Reports surfaced late Monday night that the Colts had been receiving calls from other teams inquiring about Hines. The 25-year-old is signed through the 2024 campaign, but he’s been underutilized this season.

As much of a playmaker as Hines is, it would be the wise move to trade a running back nearing the age-26 production cliff. The Colts have shown they can get production from the backfield when Jonathan Taylor isn’t healthy and even though the Colts will need weapons to truly evaluate Sam Ehlinger, this is a move they should heavily consider.

While it would be sad to see Hines go to another team, it may be what’s best for both sides.

TE Mo Alie-Cox

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

This one would be difficult for a few reasons, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if teams had some interest in Alie-Cox. The Colts signed the former VCU basketball standout to a three-year extension this offseason, but that development has been a near disaster.

Story continues

Alie-Cox hasn’t been the consensus starter for the better part of the last month. He’s splitting snaps with Kylen Granson and hasn’t recorded a reception since Week 5. In fact, he has just two games with multiple receptions this season and has been out-produced by rookie Jelani Woods during the last month.

Woods isn’t ready to be the starting Y tight end, which makes this move difficult. The contract does as well, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if a team sees the potential of making Alie-Cox a move tight end.

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The potential seems to always be there with Ngakoue, but there’s a solid argument for trading him away. First, Ngakoue will be a free agent after this season, and with the way the campaign is currently going, we’ve seen the Colts pass on re-signing certain edge rushers.

Second, Ngakoue has had a solid season thus far as a pass rusher. He currently leads the defense with 27 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, and has 4.0 sacks on the season. Those numbers are good enough to get a decent haul in return for Ngakoue. He’s been a liability against the run, but that was somewhat expected considering his playing style and the nature of the LEO position.

Ngakoue has been a solid addition to the pass rush even if he’s been uninspiring for the most part. If Chris Ballard can get a decent haul for him, it wouldn’t be a surprise if a deal gets done.

CB Stephon Gilmore

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

This is one where I don’t fully believe a deal will get done because the Colts probably value Gilmore very highly. However, teams are in need of cornerback talent, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if a contending team made an offer that Chris Ballard couldn’t refuse.

Gilmore has been a fantastic addition to the secondary for the majority of the season. According to Pro Football Focus, Gilmore has allowed a 59.6% completion rate and a 75.3 passer rating in coverage this season. It’s the type of intimidating presence the Colts haven’t had in the secondary for a while.

But it all comes down to price. If a team is willing to give up a lot in order to get Gilmore and his cheap contract, Ballard may find himself in a position to make a deal.

QB Matt Ryan

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

It felt necessary to add Ryan to this list despite my disbelief in the notion he will get traded. But I’m wrong a lot so who knows?

Trading Ryan would probably be the best thing for the Colts and for his career. There are a few problems. One, he’s hurt. Teams aren’t going to part ways with anything significant for an injured 37-year-old quarterback. The timeline for his shoulder injury isn’t extensive, but it’s not insignificant.

Two, Ryan was not playing well. It will be hard to convince a team to trade for the veteran based on his 2022 tape. The offensive line issues turned him into a different quarterback whose internal clock was sped up so much that he couldn’t tell the difference between the jerseys of his teammates and those of defenders.

Ryan has been nothing but a consummate professional in the handling of his benching. Another chance for Ryan may pop up somewhere, but it’s unlikely to happen before the deadline.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire