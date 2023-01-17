5 Colts who could have bigger roles in 2023

Despite a tumultuous season, several Indianapolis Colts players took advantage of their time in 2022 and should have a significant impact moving forward.

Here are the five Colts who could have bigger roles in 2023:

TE Jelani Woods

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Standing at 6’7″ and 253 pounds, Jelani Woods was a perfect mismatch for would-be linebackers and safeties this season. His massive frame and sure hands allowed him to impose his will. Woods had his best games against Kansas City in Week 3 (scoring both offensive touchdowns) and against the Steelers in Week 12 (eight catches for 98 yards).

Woods will significantly benefit from consistent playcalling and, with a full year under his belt, could see his production double.

LB Zaire Franklin

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts sorely missed All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard in 2022, and questions remained about who could fill in during his absence. Fifth-year linebacker Zaire Franklin answered the call. Franklin exceeded expectations with 102 solo tackles (ranked 5th in the league) and 164 total tackles, a new franchise record.

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and linebackers coach Richard Smith uncovered a gem. The former seventh-round pick and special teams captain made a strong case to be a permanent starter.

Zaire Franklin owns the Colts single-season tackle record. 164. Former 235th overall pick.

Hasn't missed a defensive snap this season.

Remarkable story. pic.twitter.com/R7QjSvks2k — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) January 8, 2023

K Chase McLaughlin

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker Chase McLaughlin more than earned his keep. After the Colts released Rodrigo Blankenship at the start of the season, McLaughlin was elevated from the practice squad and never looked back. Amazingly, he made all of his extra-point attempts and was 30-of-36 on attempted field goals, including nine field goals of 50 or more yards, which broke Adam Vinatieri’s previous single-season franchise record.

At the very least, the Colts should consider bringing McLaughlin back for the next season.

WR Parris Campbell

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Look up the definition of redemption, and you’ll find Parris Campbell’s picture next to it. What a remarkable turnaround for the fourth-year player who battled back from many injuries and underwhelming expectations. Campbell was second on the team in receiving yards and touchdowns and finished the season with nearly a 70% completion rate when targeted.

Without a doubt, Campbell should be considered a 2022 offseason free agent signing by the Colts.

S Rodney Thomas II

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Rookie safety Rodney Thomas II was an unsung hero. Thomas was drafted during Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft and was certainly impressive. He surprisingly led the team with four interceptions and showed flashes of brilliance with his ability to cover ground.

Look for Thomas to push for starter reps with Julian Blackmon when camp reconvenes in the fall.

