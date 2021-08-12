5 college football teams poised to improve in 2021

There are numerous teams poised for a rebound from a disappointing 2020 season. Here are five teams that we believe will be much better in 2021 than they were in 2020, including a few national powerhouses who have no excuse to be as bad as they were a season ago.

Penn State (4-5 in 2020)

It was a rough start to the 2020 season for the Nittany Lions. Penn State lost its first five games before beating Michigan, Rutgers, Michigan State and Illinois to end the season. None of those four teams finished with a winning record.

The schedule isn’t easy to start the season in 2021; Penn State opens at Wisconsin and plays host to Auburn in Week 3. But the Nittany Lions should be much better this season and improvement from QB Sean Clifford will be a big reason why. Clifford completed just 60% of his passes in 2020 and had 16 TDs and nine interceptions.

All but one player who caught 12 or more passes returns at receiver and RB Noah Cain is back healthy from a season-ending foot injury that he suffered in the first game of the season. Throw in a defense that brings back its three leading tacklers and has Temple transfer Arnold Ebiketie and Penn State should at least double its 2020 win total.

LSU (5-5)

The Bo Pelini experiment is over in Baton Rouge and that should automatically lead to defensive improvement. The former Nebraska coach’s time at defensive coordinator went horribly in 2020. LSU gave up over 40 points in three of its first five games and then allowed 55, 34 and 48 over the final three games. Improbably, two of those were wins as LSU got back to .500 after falling to 3-5.

There are nine starters back on defense for former Vikings assistant Daronte Jones’ unit. CB Derek Stingley is a potential first-round pick while leading tackler Damone Clark is also back.

Story continues

The ceiling for this team would be higher if it wasn’t for the uncertain status of QB Myles Brennan. He’s out indefinitely after suffering a broken left arm after tripping on a dock during a fishing trip. Max Johnson is in line to start at QB for Brennan and will have eight other starters back on offense. Replacing Terrace Marshall and Arik Gilbert will be key.

Will Derek Stingley and LSU rebound in 2021? (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Michigan (2-4)

Can Michigan find a competent quarterback? Alan Bowman and Cade McNamara are competing for the starting job. Bowman transferred from Texas Tech while McNamara took over as the team’s primary quarterback as the 2020 season went on. Highly-touted freshman J.J. McCarthy is also in the mix.

Solid QB play will go a long way to defining how improved Michigan will be in 2021. The Wolverines simply can’t be much worse than they were a year ago. After beating Minnesota to start the season, Michigan’s only other win came in three overtimes at Rutgers in what could hardly be deemed a classic.

Outside of QB, every other projected starter on offense got starting experience in 2020. The defense brings back its top four tacklers and will look a lot different with coordinator Mike Macdonald replacing Don Brown. Michigan gave up nearly 35 points per game in 2020. That number is bound to be lower in 2021.

Michigan has to be better in 2021, right? (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Utah (3-2)

You can make a decent case for Utah as the favorite in the Pac-12 South ahead of USC even if you ultimately believe the Trojans will win the division. Utah brings back 19 starters and adds QB Charlie Brewer from Baylor. Brewer attempted 1,304 passes in four years at Baylor and completed over 63% of those throws with 65 TDs and 28 interceptions. Utah QBs threw six touchdowns and seven interceptions in five games in 2020.

Oklahoma transfer RB T.J. Pledger will also be key. Pledger could be the team's top running back after Pac-12 freshman of the year Ty Jordan tragically died in an accidental shooting in December.

Six of Utah’s top seven tacklers return on defense on an inexperienced unit that allowed over 24 points per game for the first time since 2014. The schedule is manageable too. While the Utes visit USC, both Arizona State and Oregon come to Salt Lake City.

Houston (3-5)

The Cougars seem primed for a resurgent season. And, quite frankly, that’s what coach Dana Holgorsen needs.

Houston has been in rebuilding mode ever since an 18-point loss to Oklahoma that kicked off the 2019 season. D’Eriq King redshirted and transferred to Miami as Houston started playing younger players and building for future seasons. That payoff didn’t come last year, as the Cougars didn’t beat a team with a winning record.

This year’s Houston team returns nine starters on each side of the ball. RB Mulbah Car is back for a sixth season with the team and WR Nathaniel Dell averaged nearly 15 yards a catch in 2020. The entire starting secondary returns on a defense that allowed just 231 yards passing per game. Without Cincinnati or UCF on the schedule at all in 2021, Houston has one of the easiest slates in the country.

