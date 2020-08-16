5 coaching candidates the Bulls are expected to pursue to replace Jim Boylen

The Chicago Bulls have moved on from coach Jim Boylen, firing him Friday and committing to a shift that felt inevitable from the moment they remade their front office this spring, even if it came a few months after a vocal portion of the fan base would have preferred.

The timing seemed curious as the team waited until the final day of the 2019-20 regular season despite not being invited to participate in the NBA’s restart in Orlando. Bulls executive vice president Arturas Karniosvas will now embark on his first coaching search as the top basketball decision maker.

Karnisovas did not want to commit to a timeline, but did not deny the potential of the NBA and players association agreeing to some sort of voluntary group workouts in market for the eight teams left out of the NBA restart in Orlando. The two sides are in serious talks, the Athletic reported Friday, with a framework in place that includes daily COVID-19 testing. If this is cleared for some time in September, it would make sense to aim to have a coach in place by then.

“In terms of what we’re going to be looking for, we’re going to continue focusing on player development and an emphasis on player development, someone who puts relationships with players first and is a good communicator,” Karnisovas told reporters during a video conference Friday. “There are a lot of factors going on in terms of criteria that we’re looking for in a coach, but those are the main ones.”