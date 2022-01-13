5 coaches Texans should consider to replace David Culley

The Houston Texans fired coach David Culley on Thursday. For the second time in as many seasons, the Texans will be considering who to take over on the sidelines and help complete the rebuild for the AFC South club.

The Texans could go with an unproven coach, as there are hot assistant coaches who have been key in their teams making playoff runs this season.

Houston could also go with some retreads. After all, a second chance can do a coach some good; ask Bill Belichick. The New England Patriots are his second coaching job of his career.

With general manager Nick Caserio, a former Patriots director of player personnel, it is possible the club goes back to New England to see which coaches have something to offer.

Here are five candidates the Texans should consider as their next coach.

1. Brian Flores

Flores was able to function in a Miami situation that looked abysmal with an 0-7 start to his first season in 2019. Although the Dolphins finished 5-11, they stacked consecutive winning seasons thereafter. Flores was also able to build a defense that could help out a developing quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa so that the entire game wasn’t placed on his shoulders.

The 40-year-old has familiarity with Nick Caserio as Flores was an assistant with the New England Patriots in various capacities from 2008-18. Flores also was in the scouting department from 2004-07.

2. Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

Bieniemy has been at the top of NFL coaching lists since 2019, but no job has come to fruition. One concern in going with Bieniemy is he has worked underneath a great coach in Andy Reid and with a phenomenal quarterback in Patrick Mahomes. How much of Bieniemy’s success is because of the system in Kansas City? Would Bieniemy be able to bring Kansas City’s big-play offense to Houston with Davis Mills?

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich

The Buccaneers offensive coordinator is in the Bieniemy category in that he has worked under a great coach and with a great quarterback. However, Leftwich was able to get Jameis Winston to lead the NFL in passing yards in 2019, place second in passing touchdowns, although at the cost of leading the NFL in interceptions. If Leftwich has been able to tailor an offense behind a less-than-mobile quarterback in Tom Brady and have success, he should be able to do the same with Mills, who albeit not quick to get upfield, keeps his eyes downfield and holds on to the last possible second to make throws.

4. New England Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

If McDaniels can’t wait any longer to get out from underneath the shadow of Bill Belichick’s greatness and continue his own coaching legacy, there is no better situation right now than with the Texans. It would be the ultimate “Patriots South” move that chairman and CEO Cal McNair swears is not happening on Kirby Drive, but McDaniels is a coach Caserio has great familiarity with. It would also provide McDaniels another chance to work with his brother, Ben McDaniels, who he last worked with at the Denver Broncos from 2009-10.

5. Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Quinn has done a fabulous job turning around a mediocre Dallas defense and turning it into its most dominant and consistent unit. The former Atlanta Falcons coach seems to have learned from his mistakes that doomed him with the NFC South club. The Texans defense isn’t that far away, and a defensive heavy draft, giving Quinn some of the same tools he has in Dallas, could help Houston turn around quickly.

