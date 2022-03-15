5 coaches Florida should try to fill its men’s basketball coaching vacancy with

The shock Florida fans felt after former coach Mike White spurned the Gators to work for the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday is finally starting to wear off. Like Gators Wire staff mentioned in the roundtable on Monday, it wasn’t necessarily a surprise he left but more for who he departed for.

Now looking toward the future, it’s time to examine who athletic director Scott Stricklin should replace White with. The Florida job without a doubt still remains the second-best job in the SEC behind Kentucky because the Gators have two national championships, gone to eight Elite Eights and four Final Fours, and won more NCAA Tournament games than any other team in the SEC this century.

However, the SEC is much tougher than it was seven years ago when the Gators needed to replace the legendary Billy Donovan. It’s important Stricklin nails this hire, so Florida doesn’t fall further behind other SEC programs in men’s college basketball.

Here is my list of five coaches Stricklin should pursue.

Tony Bennett, Virginia

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Bennett will be the only established coach to make this list because he’s the most realistic option in my opinion. Scott Drew is fresh off a national championship at Baylor and won’t want to leave the powerhouse he built in Waco, Texas.

The current Virginia head coach would undoubtedly be the toughest to lure to Gainesville, but Stricklin should make him say no. He currently makes $4.5 million a year with the Cavaliers and may want a new challenge after 13 seasons with them.

He checks off all the boxes plus he already has a national championship to his name. One reason Florida fans may not like the hire is because of his defense-first style of play. Virginia consistently plays at one of the slowest paces in college basketball because Bennett wants to limit possessions.

Matt McMahon, Murray State

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Like I wrote in the roundtable, Stricklin has leaned toward “up-and-comers” instead of household names when making a new coaching hire at Florida. McMahon would fit the bill of a rising star where he led the Racers to a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, who should be a popular pick to advance to the second weekend.

Story continues

Murray State has made March Madness three times and should’ve been four in seven seasons under his watch if it wasn’t for the COVID-19 postponement in 2020. He’s this year’s “hot” mid-major name just like Nate Oats was at Buffalo in 2019. His team has also won four regular-season Ohio Valley Conference championships and three conference tournaments.

Jerome Tang, Baylor

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Drew is obviously still the head coach at Baylor, but Tang is his right-hand man and has been for the last 19 seasons. He played a significant role in making Baylor the mainstay that it is now in college basketball and has become a more interesting name after the Bears’ championship in 2021.

The concern is obviously that he’s never been the man at any program. However, Arizona has reemerged in year one under former Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd. The Wildcats went 31-3 and are a No. 3 seed in this year’s tournament. Florida’s turnaround would probably take longer because its roster needs a makeover. But someone will give Tang a shot, and the Gators should consider being that team.

Anthony Grant, Dayton

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

This is the one name that makes too much sense for Stricklin. Grant was Donovan’s right arm at Florida and was part of his coaching staff during the Gators’ first championship in 2006. Grant hails from Miami and is known for being an elite recruiter.

His team at Dayton was the first team to miss the cut for March Madness, but in 2020, his Flyers were one of the favorites to be a No. 1 seed before the cancellation of the tournament. He’s also credited with developing Obi Toppin into the 2020 Player of the Year and a lottery pick in the NBA Draft.

However, Gators fans may hesitate because of his one Power Five stint with Alabama where the program went 117-85 in six seasons.

Wes Miller, Cincinatti

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Miller and his Bearcats didn’t fare well in his first season and missed the NCAA Tournament in 2022. But Miller surpassed 20 wins in his last five seasons with the University of North Carolina-Greensboro, including 29 and 27 wins in the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 seasons, respectively.

He also helped the Spartans take home the Southern Conference crown twice in the postseason and three times during the regular season.

Yes, his first season with Cincinnati is concerning but it was only his first season with the Bearcats.

