5 clubs 'under consideration' by Joshua Kimmich ahead of Bayern Munich exit

Joshua Kimmich would like to join one of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Barcelona or Real Madrid, according to a report, with an exit from Bayern Munich becoming 'increasingly likely'.

Kimmich's contract at the Allianz Arena is set to expire in 2025 and talks over his future are not planned until after his Euro 2024 campaign with Germany.

Sky Sport Germany report that while Kimmich is prepared to enter the final year of his deal with his future undecided, Bayern are open to selling him this summer in order to recoup any sort of transfer fee and it is unlikely that he will be at the club much longer.

Arsenal, Liverpool, City, Barcelona and Madrid are then named as the five clubs that the 29-year-old would consider joining.

An interesting wrinkle with Kimmich's situation is that while he is still being advised by professionals, he does not currently have an agent and is negotiating for himself. Interested clubs would therefore have to contact him directly if they wanted to discuss a transfer.

Kimmich's status as one of several star Bayern players with their contract up in 2025 saw his future questioned for much of the season gone by. Left-back Alphonso Davies has similarly been heavily linked with a move away, with Real Madrid interested in taking the Canadian to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bayern lost their stranglehold on the Bundesliga and finished third behind title-winners Bayer Leverkusen and second-placed Stuttgart, while they were knocked out of the DFP Pokal by third division side Saarbrucken.

In the Champions League, the Bavarians conceded twice last on in the second leg of their semi-final against eventual winners Madrid, which saw them knocked out in cruel circumstances.

Ahead of the 2024/25 season, Bayern have appointed Vincent Kompany as their new head coach, replacing Thomas Tuchel. Talks were held with the likes of Ralf Rangnick and ex-manager Julian Nagelsmann before they turned to Kompany, who was relegated with Burnley last season 12 months after lifting the Championship title.