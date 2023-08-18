5 on the clock for Alabama’s final scrimmage of fall camp

On Saturday, Nick Saban will lead the Alabama football team back inside Bryant-Denny Stadium for its second and final scrimmage of fall camp.

To say there is a lot riding on this scrimmage would be an understatement. There are plenty of position battles taking place and one in particular that has the fans and media alike chomping at the bit for answer. I think we all know what I am talking about. But outside the quarterbacks, there are several other positions and players battling it out for playing time.

Let’s take a few moments to look over five players that are on the clock entering the final scrimmage on Saturday.

Isaiah Bond, WR

Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

The sophomore wide receiver is one of the more electrifying players on the team. Drops have been a concern for the entire group but Bond has been known to drop some pretty easy ones. There is no denying what Bond is capable of with the ball in his hands, but he needs to focus on the catch before trying to make the play. If he can do that, he could be in for a special season.

Elijah Pritchett, OT

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Pritchett entered fall camp as the starter at left tackle but freshman phenom Kadyn Proctor has slowly worked his way into more first-team reps. While it’s not really an indictment on Pritchett to get beat by Proctor if he has hopes of earning his spot back, he better play well on Saturday.

Tim Smith, DL

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Coach Saban specifically mentioned Tim Smith by name following last Saturday’s scrimmage as a player who had been “up and down” throughout fall camp. Now a senior, it is time for Tim Smith, who has shown plenty of flashes, to be a more consistent player along the Alabama defensive line.

Darrien Dalcourt, OL

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Like Pritchett, Dalcourt entered fall camp as a starter along the offensive line but a young and budding star, Terrence Ferguson has all but taken his spot at left guard. While Dalcourt is still likely to have a role as a sixth man on the offensive line, with a strong performance Saturday, he could make the decision harder for the coaches.

Jalen Milroe, QB

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Milroe is an obvious choice. The redshirt sophomore has consistently held an upper hand over the competition throughout fall camp. Saturday would be a great day for him to assert himself as the Tide’s signal-caller. Coach Saban is looking for someone who will leave him no choice but to play and it is time for Milroe to leave no doubt.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire