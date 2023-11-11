5 Clemson players to watch closely vs. Georgia Tech

Clemson and Georgia Tech are set to face off in Memorial Stadium at noon on Saturday, and there are several Tigers whom fans should keep a close eye on throughout the game.

Coming into Saturday, both Clemson (5-4) and Georgia Tech (5-4) are looking to win a sixth game and become bowl-eligible.

The Tigers are coming off their best win of the season last week, a 31-23 victory over Notre Dame. Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets have won their last two games against North Carolina and Virginia.

That said, here are five Clemson players to watch closely on Saturday:

Phil Mafah, Running Back

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing for a career-high 186 yards and two touchdowns against Notre Dame last week, Mafah provided a much-needed spark for the Tigers’ offense that had been struggling recently. While Will Shipely is expected to return after a week away from the field, head coach Dabo Swinney said that the team is “gonna make sure he has a chance to stay hot.” Mafah will likely split carries with Shipley, but if he can come out of the gate on fire again, look for Mafah to put the team on his back versus the Yellow Jackets.

Avieon Terrell, Cornerback

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Filling in for the injured Sheridan Jones last week, Terrell held his own against the Irish, keeping Notre Dame’s offense to just 146 passing yards. After the game, the true freshman cornerback earned some praise from Swinney, who said Terrell is “special.” Jones is out again this week, and with Georgia Tech’s offense passing for 261.2 yards per game this season, the Tigers’ secondary will have its work cut out for it.

Jake Briningstool, Tight End

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

After back-to-back games with five-plus receptions and 90-plus receiving yards, Briningstool was relatively quiet last week against Notre Dame, recording just two receptions for 13 yards. All of the Tigers’ pass-catchers didn’t have many opportunities. With that said, when Briningstool is involved in the passing game, it seems like Clemson is far more productive on offense than when he doesn’t receive as many targets.

Khalil Barnes, Safety

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK

As a true freshman, Barnes has stepped in and played a critical role in the Tigers’ secondary. Through nine games, Barnes has 18 total tackles, three passes defended, one interception and two forced fumbles. He almost got his second interception of the year last week versus the Irish, but the ball slipped through his hands, and he was unable to come down with it. With Jalyn Phillips declared out for Saturday, Barnes will once again start at the nickel, and the Tigers will need him to help defend the Yellow Jackets’ passing attack.

Cade Klubnik, Quarterback

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Klubnik didn’t have the most impressive box score last week, with just 109 yards on 13 completions, but he did play a relatively clean game and kept the Tigers in control. This week, however, the sophomore signal-caller is squaring off against a Georgia Tech defense that is giving up 235.2 passing yards per game. The Tigers will likely rely on the run game, especially with Saturday set to be a cloudy, rainy day. Still, Klubnik and Clemson’s receivers should have some shots at explosive plays through the air.

