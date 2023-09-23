5 Clemson players to watch closely vs. Florida State

Clemson will play in a high-stakes game on Saturday when it takes on No. 4 Florida State at noon in Memorial Stadium.

Dating back to 2015, the Tigers have won the last seven matchups against the Seminoles.

While history is on Clemson’s side, there is a reason the Seminoles are the favorites to win on the road on Saturday, as they defeated then-ranked No. 5 LSU in Week 1 and are 3-0 on the year.

“You’ve got two great teams, two great programs and a rivalry game early in the season. So this is Clemson-Florida State at its best right here for sure,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said on Tuesday. “This is a great football team we’re getting ready to play. Every sense of the word.”

Here are five Clemson players to keep a close eye on when the Tigers and Seminoles kick off:

Cade Klubnik, Quarterback

After a disappointing Week 1, Klubnik has played well over the last two games, completing 68.8% of his passes for 484 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. But the sophomore signal-caller is about to play the biggest game of his young career, so he’ll need to be extra sharp against the Seminoles. As Swinney has mentioned this season, Klubnik has the talent to take over the game, but he has to avoid the disastrous mistakes and turnovers. And if he can do that, the Tigers have the roster to pull off the upset.

Jonathan Weitz, Kicker

While fans can often overlook special teams, having a reliable kicker can make or break a season. And through three weeks, Clemson has not had that. After Robert Gunn III struggled against FAU, Swinney brought in Weitz, a then-retired former Clemson kicker. Despite not kicking since April, Weitz has won the starting job and is set to replace Gunn for field goal and extra point duties against the Seminoles. Every point will matter on Saturday, so if Clemson’s kickers can’t convert on field goals, the Tigers may be in trouble.

Nate Wiggins, Cornerback

Wiggins has seemed to have a knack for finding the ball over the past several games, as he has recorded a pick-six in two of the Tigers’ last five matchups, dating back to last season. Against Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis, wide receiver Keon Coleman and the rest of the Seminoles’ passing offense, Wiggins will be counted on to shut down any big plays and be a reliable coverage corner on Saturday.

Tyler Brown, Wide Receiver

Despite being a true freshman, Brown has been one of the Tigers’ standout players this season. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound pass catcher had his best game yet last week when he finished with three receptions for 49 yards and two touchdowns. While Brown is technically a backup slot receiver behind Antonio Williams, he will see significant snaps against the Seminoles and has the ability to be a game-changer.

Will Shipley, Running Back

Shipley has had tremendous success against the Seminoles as a Tiger, rushing for 249 yards and two touchdowns over two games. While this year’s Florida State team may be far better than years past, the junior tailback can change a game’s entire outcome. The Seminoles have given up 123.0 rushing yards through three games this year, so Shipley should have some opportunities for big runs.

