5 Clemson players to watch closely in South Carolina game

Clemson is set to play under the lights on Saturday night in what should be a thrilling Palmetto Bowl between the Tigers (7-4) and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Before falling to the Gamecocks 31-30 last November, the Tigers had won seven straight rivalry games against South Carolina dating back to 2014. But despite that win streak and a 72-43-4 all-time record versus the in-state rival, the Gamecocks hold claim to the Palmetto Trophy and have bragging rights over Clemson.

Avenging last year’s loss and preventing the Gamecocks (5-6) from winning their sixth game and becoming bowl-eligible only adds even more energy and excitement to the rivalry game.

That said, here are five Clemson players to keep a close eye on when the Tigers and Gamecocks kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Cade Klubnik, Quarterback

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Klubnik has had some growing pains in his first year as the Tigers’ starting signal-caller, but he will face his toughest environment yet on Saturday. Not only are the Gamecocks playing for the Palmetto Trophy, but they are also vying for bowl eligibility with a win over Clemson. Those stakes, plus the primetime matchup, create some added pressure for the sophomore quarterback, who is looking to lead Clemson to its fourth straight win. South Carolina is giving up 259.5 passing yards per game this season, setting up Klubnik to have success through the air. That said, turnovers have been an issue for this year’s offense, so the biggest priority is to keep the ball out of harm’s way.

Xavier Thomas, Defensive End

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

With just 20 total tackles and two sacks on the year, Thomas may not have the statistics to put him among the top edge rushers in the country, but he has been one of the Tigers’ best pass rushers this year. In last week’s game against North Carolina, the sixth-year defender forced multiple penalties and was giving Clemson a constant pass rush. Against a mobile quarterback like Spencer Rattler, Thomas will be a key player for the Tigers.

Nate Wiggins, Cornerback

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK

Wiggins has been one of the top cornerbacks in the country this season, recording 22 total tackles, two interceptions, six passes defended and two forced fumbles. The junior cornerback will have his hands full on Saturday, though, as he will likely line up against Xavier Legette, who has nearly 1,200 receiving yards on the season as the Gamecocks’ premier No. 1 threat in the passing game. Wiggins has proven he is up for the task, but limiting Legette may end up being the deciding factor in the game.

Adam Randall, Wide Receiver

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Randall recorded a career-high 57 receiving yards on two receptions in the Tigers’ game against North Carolina last week, and the sophomore wide receiver is set up to have an even bigger role on Saturday. With Beaux Collins already ruled out with a torn plantar fascia and Antonio Williams likely to miss his fifth straight game with a toe injury, Randall will have his fair share of opportunities to contribute in the passing game, especially against one of the worst pass defenses in the SEC.

Khalil Barnes, Defensive Back

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK

Among the best surprises for the Tigers this season has been Khalil Barnes, who has played exceptionally well at the nickel position. The true freshman has 27 total tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and four passes defended over 11 games. Like Wiggins, Barnes will play an instrumental role in stopping Rattler and the Gamecocks from making big plays in the passing game.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire