5 Clemson players to watch closely in Gator Bowl

As 2023 draws to an end, Clemson will play its final game of the college football season on Friday when it takes on Kentucky in the Gator Bowl.

Clemson (8-4) enters Friday on a four-game winning streak after starting the season 4-4. Kentucky (7-5), on the other hand, has dropped five of its last seven.

Records aside, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is expecting the Wildcats to bring their all.

“You come to Clemson, that’s every single game. You’re going to get everybody’s best every single week,” Swinney said on Thursday. “We talk about that all the time. It doesn’t matter who we play or where we play or what time we play. Whoever we play, we’re going to get their best.”

That said, here are five Clemson players to keep a close eye on when the Tigers take on the Wildcats at noon on Friday:

Antonio Williams, Wide Receiver

Williams is set to make his return to the field on Friday after missing the last five games because of a toe injury. While true freshman Tyler Brown has filled in nicely for Williams, Williams is one of the Tigers’ explosive playmakers, and the offense will need him to be at its best. Head coach Dabo Swinney said on Thursday that he doesn’t expect Williams to play 60 snaps, but he’ll be “a nice shot in the arm” for Clemson. And against a Kentucky defense that has given up 238.5 passing yards per game this year, Williams has the opportunity to make an impact.

Shelton Lewis, Cornerback

With Sheridan Jones set to miss Friday’s game and Nate Wiggins opting out for the NFL draft, Clemson will roll out with two true freshmen at cornerback in Lewis and Avieon Terrell. Lewis has played in every game this season and will make his second career start on Friday after starting against Georgia Tech in November. The former three-star recruit has seven total tackles, six passes defended and one interception, a pick six, on the year. With their lack of starts and experience, Lewis and Terrell will likely be targeted often on the outside, so it’s worth monitoring how they perform against the Wildcats.

Peter Woods, Defensive Tackle

Ruke Orhorhoro will not play on Friday after opting out of the game for the NFL draft, so Peter Woods will take his spot and start alongside Tyler Davis. Woods has seen the field plenty as a true freshman, playing 273 snaps and being credited with 22 total tackles and one forced fumble. Coming into the year, there was an immense amount of hype surrounding Woods and his potential. That said, he only started in one game and didn’t see the field as often as many fans may have expected, in large part due to the veterans above him on the depth chart. But with Orhorhoro not playing, Woods could see the most amount of playing time he’s seen all year.

Adam Randall, Wide Receiver

Randall was relatively quiet in the regular season, catching 17 passes for 204 yards and zero touchdowns. The Tigers will need the sophomore receiver to step up, however, as Beaux Collins departed to Notre Dame, setting up Randall to make his sixth start of the year. At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, there’s no question Randall has the physical tools to be a consistent pass catcher. Having a career game in the Gator Bowl would set him up to compete for the No. 1 receiver job in the spring and summer.

Cade Klubnik, Quarterback

Klubnik has had an up-and-down season in 2023, completing 63.0 percent of his passes for 2,580 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The sophomore signal-caller also has 194 yards and four scores as a rusher this year. But over the last four games, Klubnik is averaging just 158.3 passing yards per game and had three interceptions over that stretch. Winning the Gator Bowl and performing well on Friday isn’t the end-all-be-all for Klubnik or the Tigers, but finishing the first year as a starter on a strong note is always beneficial for a quarterback who is still developing.

