Here are 5 Clemson football questions Dabo Swinney will be asked about at ACC media days

ACC media days begin Tuesday, and the conference's 14 teams will gather in Charlotte to meet with reporters ahead of the 2023 season. Clemson football's day in the spotlight is Thursday, the final day of the three-day event.

Coach Dabo Swinney will take the podium at 11 a.m., and quarterback Cade Klubnik, defensive lineman Tyler Davis and offensive lineman Will Putnam will join him as the player representatives for the Tigers.

Swinney will be asked dozens of questions. These are the topics we think will come up most.

Cade Klubnik's potential in Garrett Riley's offense

The names Klubnik and Garrett Riley will come up often in the questions posed to Swinney. There will be plenty of discussion of Riley's status as the first outside coordinator hire in about a decade and whether his offensive system can bring the Tigers back toward the top college football offenses. With Klubnik taking over at quarterback, whether he can be "the guy" to lead Clemson back to its quarterback heyday is a big storyline for the 2023 Tigers.

ACC's grant of rights and conference realignment

Discussions about the ACC's grant of rights agreement heated up during the conference's annual meetings in May. The grant of rights runs through 2036 and says the ACC owns broadcast rights to all member schools’ home games for the length of that deal, even if they join another league. Action Network's Brett McMurphy tweeted during the ACC meetings that seven schools — Clemson, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia and Virginia Tech — had been meeting with lawyers to see if the grant of rights was breakable. By the end of the meetings, they seemed to have determined it was mostly ironclad and reassured commissioner Jim Phillips and the public that the ACC's member institutions were "all in this together," at least for now.

Expect Swinney to be asked to sound off on the latest in realignment, including the ACC's May announcement of an initiative designed to reward the performance of teams in revenue-generating postseason competition. Read: Teams that make the College Football Playoff get more money for doing it, starting with the 2024-25 academic year.

Federal NIL regulation

One of the hottest college sports topics this summer has been the push for federal regulation of Name, Image and Likeness deals for college athletes.

Right now, different states have different laws about how NIL can function, and in some cases, these laws differ from NCAA rules. Many college sports officials want the federal government to create an NIL policy that supersedes these differing policies. Some lawmakers have listened.

Considering Swinney's status as one of the more influential voices in the sport, expect to hear him asked about his take on a national NIL policy.

Is Florida State back?

Florida State seems to be a trendy pick to win the ACC. Most preseason polls have yet to be released, so it remains to be seen how many people truly think the Seminoles could dethrone Clemson and possibly make the playoff, but there's been plenty of buzz this offseason that they might. You'll hear a lot of preseason talk about whether Florida State is "back," and Swinney likely will be asked for his thoughts on the rise of a possible challenger in the Seminoles.

Wes Goodwin's Clemson defense

Last season was defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin's first as a defensive play-caller, and he got mixed reviews. The Clemson defense was full of NFL draft picks and was a strong unit, and yet there was some hand-wringing about Year 1 under Goodwin. In Year 2, the defense is full of returning talent, especially on the defensive line and at linebacker. Its pass defense needs work, and Swinney likely will be asked about the secondary and about how Goodwin can be better in his second year.

