5 Clemson football freshmen who will play early in 2023, starting with Peter Woods

CLEMSON – With 17 midyear enrollees, the Clemson football program received the largest early injection of talent in program history, so it’s no surprise that at least a handful of them would earn playing time in the 2023 season.

By going through spring practice and playing in the spring game, they have an advantage over their 12 fellow freshmen who are set to arrive this summer

“The young guys haven’t come in here with arrogance, they haven’t come in with the mentality that they’re supposed to play,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “They just jumped in line. But they don’t take a back seat to anybody.”

That became evident throughout the spring as several freshmen distinguished themselves, then capped their efforts with solid if not standout performances in the spring game.

Here’s a look at five mid-year enrollees who have a good chance of being high-impact players for the Tigers sooner rather than later:

FUTURE PROS: Here are 10 Clemson football players who could be selected in 2024 NFL Draft

VIRGINIA BOUND: Former Clemson defensive back Malcolm Greene transfers to Virginia

ON A ROLL: Clemson baseball is hot at the right time. Is it enough to make the NCAA Tournament?

There have been a select few freshmen who have been ready to play from Day 1 during Swinney’s tenure, but Woods appears intent on being the next.

A 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive lineman from Alabaster, Alabama, Woods is a 5-star recruit who has done nothing but impress since arriving on campus in January.

Former Clemson offensive lineman and ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain compares Woods to former teammate Grady Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowler for the Atlanta Falcons.

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the first day of spring practice at the football Complex in Clemson, SC Monday, March 6, 2023.

“That’s the type of player Clemson is getting,” Mac Lain said. “There’s going to be a learning curve and he’s going to be playing against really good teams and offensive lines, but he’s right there. He’s ready to contribute now.”

So, are there any weaknesses in his game?

“Nope, he ain’t got none – other than he’s a freshman,” Swinney said. “He’s smart, tough, strong, loves to play. He doesn’t have any deficiencies other than he needs to go get some experience. If we were playing today, he’d be playing. He’s ready.”

Story continues

Woods appeared ready in the Tigers’ spring game, tying the game high with seven tackles, including a sack, and blocking a PAT.

Stephiylan Green

The Clemson University football team at the third day of spring practice at the University's football Complex in Clemson, SC, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Clemson defensive end Stephiylan Green (90) runs drills.

Green gives defensive tackles coach Nick Eason yet another gem to polish. A 6-4, 275-pounder out of Rome, Georgia, Green is a 4-star prospect who has lived up to his billing.

In the spring game he had four tackles, two tackles for loss, including a sack, and a quarterback hurry.

He’ll form a formidable tandem alongside Woods, although he’s not as advanced – yet.

“He’s not ready to play multiple positions yet,” Swinney said. “Stephylan is explosive, he loves football, and he’s as tough as they come, but he’s still grabbing on to the totality of the defense.

“Steph body-type wise could do some of those things, but we’ve just got to continue to bring him along from a scheme standpoint.”

Clemson safety Khalil Barnes (36) celebrates his game-winning pick 6 touchdown near safety Bubba McAtee(39) at the annual Orange and White Spring game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Barnes flashed in the spring game, returning an interception 22 yards for a touchdown and contributing a tackle for loss. A 6-1, 190-pound safety out of Athens, Georgia, Barnes caught the attention of fellow safety Andrew Mukuba.

“Khalil Barnes is a baller,” Mukuba said. “This whole spring, every day, he’s been getting better, getting better, asking questions, doing all the little things. Coming in, lifting (weights) early in the morning with me.

“I’m telling y’all right now, Khalil Barnes is gonna be a guy who’s gonna help us in the fall, on special teams or on defense.”

Clemson receiver Noble Johnson (3) and Clemson wide receiver Davian Sullivan (29) greet each other before the start of the second day of spring practice at the football Complex in Clemson, SC Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

As the lone freshman wide receiver to enroll early, Johnson got a leg up on the competition. At 6-3, 205 pounds, the Rockwall, Texas, product may prove a viable target this fall. He capped the spring with two receptions for 25 yards, including an 18-yard catch.

“This was huge for him, to get out there in this environment and realize, ‘OK, it’s still just football,’ ” Swinney said. “He’s gotten better and better and better. He made some strides.”

Harris Sewell

Clemson offensive lineman Harris Sewell (55) at the annual Orange and White Spring game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Sewell received extensive work with the first-team offensive line during spring practice with the absence of Marcus Tate and Walker Parks following offseason surgeries.

A 4-star recruit from Odessa Permian (Texas) High, made a solid first impression.

“He has great football IQ and he understands defenses,” Swinney said. “He’s as tough as they come. He’s nasty. He can really play three positions. He’s got the mentality.”

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football: Peter Woods, 4 other freshmen who could play in 2023