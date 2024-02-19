Here are 5 Cincinnati Bearcats football transfers you need to know

Less than a month away from spring practice, Cincinnati Bearcats head football coach Scott Satterfield introduced some of his 2024 transfer class Tuesday.

Bearcats head football coach Scott Satterfield talks about his new transfer players during a press conference at the University of Cincinnati’s Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Tuesday.

General Manager Zach Grant's recruiting staff guided the coaches to 17 off-season transfers. Coupled with 10 early enrollee high school seniors, 27 new scholarship players will step on Nippert Stadium turf for opening spring practice on March 4.

5 Bearcat transfers to know

Brendan Sorsby

Sorbsy is the 6-foot-3, 230-pound transfer from Indiana who committed in early December. He played in 10 games for the Hoosiers, starting seven. He had 1,587 passing yards for 15 touchdowns with just five interceptions. On the ground, he had 286 yards with four touchdowns. Sorsby has three years of eligibility and will compete with Brady Lichtenberg and Brady Drogosh this spring.

"He has some twitch," Satterfield said. "For a guy that size, he can really run."

Sorsby may be told to slide on his scrambles but has been known to lower the shoulder.

"I feel it fires the guys up a little bit," he said. "At the end of the day, football's football. It's nice to get hit every now and then. I could be a little bit smarter than just lowering the shoulder every time I run but it's definitely fun to get out there and fire the guys up."

New transfers, tight end Joe Royer (left) and quarterback Brendan Sorsby, take questions about their decision to become UC Bearcats.

Joe Royer

Royers is a 6-foot-5, 255-pound former Elder Panther who transferred from Ohio State. A redshirt season, depth and injuries limited him to four receptions in 14 games. In the College Football Playoff Semifinal vs. Georgia in 2022, he played 28 snaps with a reception.

From his Elder days, Royer had a GCL-South-leading 70 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns playing on Coach Doug Ramsey's Division I state runner-up team in 2019.

"Joe has the potential to be one of the better tight ends in our league," Satterfield said. "The way he can move with that size, he's got a chance to be really special."

Royer was down to the Bearcats or Tennessee but elected to stay home thanks to some lobbying by a former Elder teammate.

"When I first entered the portal the first call I got was from Luke Kandra telling me they want me here," Royer said. "I got a lot of support telling me this would be the right decision. Ultimately, I thought it was for myself anyway."

New UC defensive transfers speak to the media Tuesday at Fifth Third Arena. From left are Kye Stokes (Ohio State), Jared Bartlett (West Virginia) and Derrick Canteen (Virgina Tech).

Derrick Canteen

The 5-foot-11, 194-pound cornerback Canteen was with Virginia Tech last season, playing 13 games, starting three and finishing with 43 tackles and an interception. He spent four seasons at Georgia Southern and in 2022 started 11 games with 64 tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss and an interception. This would be Canteen's final season of eligibility.

In addition to Ohio State transfer Kye Stokes, defensive backs coach Kerry Coombs was influential in swaying Canteen.

"Coach Coombs is very, very original and I love that about him," Canteen said. "He's coached some of the best of the best. When he speaks, you respect it, you have to. I've been coached by some good coaches and coaches with passion and things like that. He was a big, big reason why I came to Cincinnati. He's the reason I have the confidence in my season and the team's season."

Jared Bartlett

Bartlett was a 6-foot-2, 238-pound "bandit" for West Virginia and played against the Bearcats in 2023. In 13 games for the Mountaineers, he had 49 tackles, six tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He falls into the linebacker/pass rusher hybrid category and has one final season of eligibility.

UC Director of Football Performance Niko Palazeti promised the offseason would be difficult and has delivered by all accounts, including Bartlett.

"It takes a lot to be successful in this conference," Bartlett said. "My decision to come here ultimately was about me wanting to make this team better and giving myself an opportunity to shine at another level. The coaches took a chance on me and I'm going to try my absolute hardest to make them right."

From left, defensive back Kye Stokes, linebacker Jared Bartlett and defensive back Derrick Canteen speak about their decisions to transfer to University of Cincinnati Bearcats football on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Kye Stokes

Stokes is 6-foot-1, 195 pounds and came to the Bearcats in December with running back Evan Pryor. He played in three games last season and 11 overall with the Buckeyes. The former four-star recruit will have three years of eligibility.

"Coach (Kerry) Coombs recruited me at Ohio State," Stokes said. "He was a big reason why I came. I love the way he coaches. He's a veteran as far as developing defensive backs. I just really needed a change of scenery. I was excited to come here. To be able to reset and start over is something that you need. It's kind of therapeutic."

UC's spring game concludes initial practices Saturday, April 13.

𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐑𝐒

The 2024 Spring Game is set for April 13th! #TheStrongShallReign x #Bearcats pic.twitter.com/GDMdInPkD1 — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) January 25, 2024

The spring transfer portal runs April 15-30, typically featuring nationwide movement by players trying to improve their situations. For instance, current running back Corey Kiner transferred from LSU in 2022 after spring ball and UC's top receiver, Xzavier Henderson transferred from Florida last May. Conversely, UC lost quarterback Ben Bryant to Northwestern last spring after his spring dual with Emory Jones Jr.

"It's extremely difficult when you're sitting here with two windows," Satterfield said. "I hope to goodness we'll go to one window where you go, 'Here's our team,' as opposed to two times now in the year you're kind of up in the air. It's very frustrating for everybody quite honestly."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats football transfer players to know