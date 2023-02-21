5 Chiefs practice squad players had contracts officially expire on Tuesday

The Kansas City Chiefs signed 12 practice squad players on reserve/future contracts last Wednesday. Those players on the practice squad and practice squad injured list that they hadn’t re-signed saw their contracts expire on Tuesday morning per league personnel notice.

Here’s a quick look at the five practice squad players who saw their contracts expire:

S Ugo Amadi

Amadi was signed to the practice squad in early November after being traded twice earlier this season. He was elevated to the 53-man roster in Week 10, but that was the only action he saw with Kansas City this season. The former fourth-round draft pick has over 1,800 snaps during his four-year NFL career and probably wants to see what’s out there before he hitches himself to the Chiefs for the future.

RB Melvin Gordon

Kansas City signed Gordon to the practice squad back in late November after the Denver Broncos set him loose. He was never elevated for a game and even had a brutally honest admission in the wake of Super Bowl LVII about his role with the team. It stands to reason that the Chiefs might want Gordon back in 2023 with only Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and La’Mical Perine under contract, but for now, it appears he’ll be a free agent.

TE Jordan Franks

Franks was placed on the practice squad injured list back in November and was never removed from it. Franks previously signed a reserve/future deal with the team in January of 2022, but with four tight ends already under contract, it seems unlikely that Franks will return in 2023.

WR Marcus Kemp

Kemp played a big role in both the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LVII. He’s been an off-and-on player with Kansas City since signing as an undrafted free agent out of Hawaii back in 2017. It stands to reason that he’d want to sign for more than he’d make on a reserve/future contract. He might even want to try his luck elsewhere as he has in the past with the Dolphins and Giants.

DT Phil Hoskins

The former Carolina Panthers defensive tackle landed on the Chiefs’ practice squad on January 12. It’s a bit strange that he hasn’t been re-signed given the team’s depth needs at defensive tackle next season. As of now, it appears he was just along for the ride for Super Bowl LVII.

