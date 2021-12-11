5 Chiefs players to watch in Week 14 vs. Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs are on a hot streak entering their Week 14 matchup against the Raiders, making them heavy favorites despite neoteric struggles on offense. Their recent wins have shown fans around the country that the Chiefs are still a legitimate Super Bowl contender despite a slow start that held their hopes in check to start the season.

Now among the top teams in the AFC, Kansas City will look to put Las Vegas’ 2021 campaign to rest after getting the better of the Raiders in their first meeting of the year. Here are five players to keep your eye on when the Chiefs play the Raiders in Week 14:

QB Patrick Mahomes

The outcome of every NFL game depends on the play of the quarterbacks competing in it, but Mahomes has a big chance to get his season back on track in this matchup against Las Vegas. Shaky performances in recent weeks haven’t been a function of poor play on his part, but the rapport he has had in recent seasons with his receivers has looked different than before. Mahomes needs to solidify those connections in the remaining regular-season games heading into the playoffs.

The contributions of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill will be of particular interest against Las Vegas, as they were both non-factors in the team’s Week 13 matchup against the Broncos. Kansas City’s potent offensive trio will need to be ready for win-or-go-home football in January, and they will have no better chance to hone their talents in preparation than against the Raiders on Sunday.

LB Willie Gay Jr.

An abysmal start to their season had the Chiefs defense near the bottom of the league in every major statistical category, but they’ve looked nearly unbeatable on the team’s five-game win streak heading into this matchup. One of the biggest factors in the recent success has been the play of second-year linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who has stepped into his starting role with confidence and charisma that has lifted the whole unit to new heights this season.

If he can come away with a turnover in this matchup, it could be an insurmountable setback for the Raiders to contend with, especially given that they’re shorthanded offensively. Gay doesn’t have to take over this game, but if he can make his presence felt and help contain what remains of Las Vegas’ offensive firepower, it’d go a long way towards getting Kansas City into double digits in the win column.

WR Mecole Hardman

Hardman is one of Kansas City’s most mercurial talents on offense, and he is either a total game-changer or completely absent in the game plan week to week. His speed makes him a threat to score on any down with the ball in his hands, but finding ways to ensure his involvement has proved hard for Andy Reid given the receiver’s inconsistent ability to hang onto the rock this season.

Whether he gets his touches on jet sweeps or in the passing game against the Raiders, Hardman will need to make the most of every opportunity he is given to get back on track in 2021. The offense is far more dynamic when Hardman is playing to his full potential, but those occasions have been fewer and farther between this season than before.

CB Charvarius Ward

Grading out as one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks in coverage per NFL Next Gen Stats, Ward has a chance to make his impact in the stat sheet this week against the depleted Raiders offense. An interception would go a long way towards legitimizing his status as a shutdown corner this season, and Derek Carr seems destined to throw some bad balls in desperation as he looks to slay the dragon against Kansas City this week.

While nobody expects Ward to look like Deion Sanders this week, a solid performance would not only boost his confidence before the playoffs, but it could potentially put him in the mix for All-Pro honors at the end of the season. It’ll also be necessary with L’Jarius Sneed potentially missing the contest and Rashad Fenton working back from injury. His 2021 campaign has justified every investment the Chiefs have made in him to this point, but a big game against Las Vegas would put him over the top as one of the defense’s brightest young stars.

RG Trey Smith

A leading factor in the Chiefs’ success in the running game this season, Trey Smith has exceeded every expectation for a sixth-round pick as a starter from Week 1. His ability to be a people mover upfront while providing consistent protection to Patrick Mahomes has been a boon for the offense, providing stability on the line that the team sorely lacked last season.

At this point, the only room for improvement that remains for Smith is playing with great consistency. He needs to work on limiting penalties while maintaining the integrity of his role as a blocker. It is normal for younger players to struggle in this capacity, but Smith seems to have been picked on by referees all season despite his sterling performances. A clean sheet in this game would set the table for a solid playoff run where fans don’t have to worry about his play against top defenses.

